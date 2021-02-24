WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf.;Overall
Maryland;12-1;16-2
Indiana;13-2;15-4
Michigan;8-2;13-2
Ohio State;9-5;13-5
Northwestern;11-5;13-5
Rutgers;7-3;11-3
Iowa;8-6;12-6
Michigan State;7-7;12-7
Nebraska;9-9;11-10
Minnesota;7-10;8-11
Penn State;6-10;9-11
Purdue;3-12;6-13
Wisconsin;2-16;5-16
Illinois;1-15;3-16
Sunday, Feb. 14
Northwestern at Ohio State, postponed
Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63
Rutgers 75, Purdue 57
Indiana 58, Illinois 50
Maryland 95, Nebraska 73
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Michigan 86, Michigan State 82
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Maryland 103, Illinois 58
Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56
Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64
Thursday, Feb. 18
Ohio State 100, Purdue 85
Iowa 96, Penn State 78
Indiana 70, Michigan 65
Saturday, Feb. 20
Rutgers 75, Illinois 46
Maryland 94, Minnesota 62
Northwestern 67, Wisconsin 54
Sunday, Feb. 21
Michigan 75, Ohio State 66
Michigan State 76, Purdue 73
Nebraska 87, Penn State 72
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Northwestern 67, Illinois 61
Rutgers 63, Michigan State 53
Penn State 69, Ohio State 67
Indiana 77, Wisconsin 49
Minnesota 73, Nebraska 63
Thursday, Feb. 25
Michigan at Iowa, 3:30 p.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 5 p.m.
