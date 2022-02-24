Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 13-3 22-4
Ohio State 13-4 21-5
Iowa 13-4 19-7
Maryland 12-4 20-7
Indiana 11-4 19-6
Nebraska 10-7 21-7
Northwestern 8-7 16-10
Michigan State 8-8 14-13
Purdue 7-10 16-12
Minnesota 6-11 13-16
Penn State 5-12 11-16
Wisconsin 4-13 7-20
Rutgers 2-14 7-19
Illinois 1-12 6-18
Sunday, Feb. 6
Indiana 67, Purdue 57
Maryland 80, Nebraska 65
Northwestern 78, Penn State 72
Wisconsin 70, Illinois 62
Minnesota 71, Michigan State 60
Michigan 98, Iowa 90
Monday, Feb. 7
Ohio State 61, Rutgers 57
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Maryland 70, Wisconsin 43
Purdue 81, Penn State 77
Iowa 88, Minnesota 78
Indiana 93, Illinois 61
Thursday, Feb. 10
Michigan State 63, Michigan 57
Ohio State 80, Nebraska 70
Saturday, Feb. 12
Indiana 76, Michigan State 58
Nebraska 82, Illinois 63
Sunday, Feb. 13
Northwestern 71, Michigan 69, 2 OT
Wisconsin 54, Purdue 52
Rutgers 71, Penn State 62
Monday, Feb. 14
Nebraska 72, Indiana 55
Ohio State 86, Illinois 67
Maryland 81, Iowa 69
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Michigan State 74, Wisconsin 67
Thursday, Feb. 17
Purdue 70, Illinois 54
Indiana 69, Northwestern 58
Maryland 77, Ohio State 72
Penn State 83, Nebraska 76
Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61
Saturday, Feb, 19
Iowa 96, Indiana 91
Sunday, Feb. 20
Purdue 70, Rutgers 59
Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 42
Nebraska 93, Minnesota 70
Michigan 71, Maryland 59
Northwestern 82, Illinois 59
Monday, Feb. 21
Penn State 79, Michigan State 71
Iowa 88, Indiana 82
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, February 24
Ohio State 78, Penn State 55
Michigan 62, Michigan State 51.
Northwestern 68, Purdue 51
Iowa 87, Rutgers 78
Minnesota 87, Illinois 57
Friday, February 25
Indiana at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Sunday, February 27
Wisconsin at Purdue, noon
Minnesota at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State, 1:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Illinois, 2 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m.
