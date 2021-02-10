WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf.;Overall
Maryland;9-1;13-2
Michigan;5-1;10-1
Indiana;10-2;12-4
Northwestern;9-3;11-3
Ohio State;8-3;13-3
Nebraska;7-6;9-7
Michigan State;5-5;10-5
Iowa;6-6;10-6
Penn State;5-7;8-8
Minnesota;5-8;6-9
Purdue;3-8;6-9
Rutgers;2-3;6-3
Wisconsin;2-13;5-13
Illinois;1-11;3-12
Monday, Jan. 25
Minnesota 85, Penn State 76
Ohio State 88, Maryland 86
Nebraska 57, Illinois 53
Thursday, Jan. 28
Maryland 92, Rutgers 52
Minnesota 77, Purdue 72
Northwestern 87, Iowa 80
Penn State 80, Illinois 76
Ohio State 78, Indiana 70
Nebraska 84, Wisconsin 68
Sunday, Jan. 31
Penn State 80, Purdue 70
Wisconsin 69, Illinois 57
Indiana 79, Michigan State 67
Iowa 94, Minnesota 68
Monday, Feb. 1
Northwestern 69, Ohio State 57
Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Maryland 84, Wisconsin 48
Michigan State 81, Illinois 60
Ohio State 92, Iowa 87
Penn State 85, Nebraska 74
Minnesota at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 7
Ohio State 83, Minnesota 59
Indiana 85, Iowa 72
Penn State 98, Wisconsin 74
Rutgers 78. Nebraska 62
Illinois 54, Purdue 49
Northwestern 63, Michigan State 60
Maryland at Michigan, postponed
Wednesday, Feb. 10
Indiana 90, Penn State 65
Minnesota 83, Illinois 73
Wisconsin 75, Ohio State 70
Michigan State at Maryland, postponed
Thursday, Feb. 11
Rutgers at Northwestern, 3 p.m.
Michigan at Purdue, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
