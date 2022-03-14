Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Ohio State 14-4 23-6
Iowa 14-4 23-7
Michigan 13-4 22-6
Maryland 13-4 21-8
Indiana 11-5 22-8
Nebraska 11-7 24-9
Northwestern 8-8 17-12
Michigan State 8-9 15-15
Purdue 7-11 16-14
Minnesota 7-11 14-17
Penn State 5-13 11-18
Wisconsin 5-13 8-21
Rutgers 3-14 11-20
Illinois 1-13 7-20
Sunday, Feb. 20
Purdue 70, Rutgers 59
Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 42
Nebraska 93, Minnesota 70
Michigan 71, Maryland 59
Northwestern 82, Illinois 59
Monday, Feb. 21
Penn State 79, Michigan State 71
Iowa 88, Indiana 82
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Nebraska 80, Wisconsin 70
Thursday, February 24
Ohio State 78, Penn State 55
Michigan 62, Michigan State 51.
Northwestern 68, Purdue 51
Iowa 87, Rutgers 78
Minnesota 87, Illinois 57
Friday, February 25
Maryland 67, Indiana 64
Sunday, February 27
Wisconsin 63, Purdue 62
Minnesota 94, Penn State 83
Ohio State 61, Michigan State 55
Rutgers 66, Illinois 56
Iowa 104, Michigan 80
Nebraska 73, Northwestern 59
Big Ten Women's Tournament
At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Wednesday, March 2
Game 1 — Rutgers 75, Penn State 60
Game 2 — Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66
Thursday, March 3
Game 3 — Michigan State 73, Purdue 69
Game 4 — Indiana 66, Rutgers 54
Game 5 — Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60
Game 6 — Nebraska 92, Illinois 74
Friday, March 4
Game 7 — Ohio State 74, Michigan State 58
Game 8 — Indiana 62, Maryland 51
Game 9 — Iowa 72, Northwestern 59
Game 10 — Nebraska 76, Michigan 73
Saturday, March 5
Game 11 — Indiana 70, Ohio State 62
Game 12 — Iowa 83, Nebraska 66
Sunday, March 6
Championship Game — Iowa 74, Indiana 67
Wednesday, March 16
Women's NIT: Southern Illinois at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Thursday, March 17
Women's NIT: Minnesota at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 18
NCAA Tournament
Gonzaga vs. Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois State vs. Iowa, 3 p.m.
Delaware vs. Maryland, 4 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
NCAA Tournament
Charlotte vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
Ohio State vs. TBS, 1:30 p.m.
American University vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.