Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 3-0 12-1
Indiana 3-0 11-2
Iowa 1-0 7-3
Northwestern 1-0 9-3
Maryland 2-1 10-4
Michigan State 2-1 8-6
Nebraska 1-1 12-1
Penn State 1-1 7-5
Purdue 1-2 10-4
Ohio State 1-2 9-3
Illinois 0-1 5-7
Minnesota 0-2 7-7
Wisconsin 0-2 2-9
Rutgers 0-3 7-8
Thursday, Dec. 23
Indiana 70, Southern Illinois 34
Drake 77, Minnesota 63
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, canceled
Thursday, Dec. 30
Michigan State 72, Nebraska 69
Iowa at Penn State, Canceled
Maryland at Illinois, Canceled
Indiana at Rutgers, Canceled
Purdue at Wisconsin, Canceled
Friday, Dec. 31
Michigan 90, Ohio State 71
Northwestern at Minnesota, postponed
Sunday, Jan. 2
Purdue 60, Rutgers 58
Indiana 70, Maryland 63
Iowa 93, Evansville 56
Illinois at Iowa, postponed
Monday, Jan. 3
Michigan State at Northwestern, postponed
Tuesday, Jan. 4
Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 5
Indiana at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 6
Penn State at Maryland, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa,7 p.m.
