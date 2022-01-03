Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 3-0 12-1

Indiana 3-0 11-2

Iowa 1-0 7-3

Northwestern 1-0 9-3

Maryland 2-1 10-4

Michigan State 2-1 8-6

Nebraska 1-1 12-1

Penn State 1-1 7-5

Purdue 1-2 10-4

Ohio State 1-2 9-3

Illinois 0-1 5-7

Minnesota 0-2 7-7

Wisconsin 0-2 2-9

Rutgers 0-3 7-8

Thursday, Dec. 23

Indiana 70, Southern Illinois 34

Drake 77, Minnesota 63

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, canceled

Thursday, Dec. 30

Michigan State 72, Nebraska 69

Iowa at Penn State, Canceled

Maryland at Illinois, Canceled

Indiana at Rutgers, Canceled

Purdue at Wisconsin, Canceled

Friday, Dec. 31

Michigan 90, Ohio State 71

Northwestern at Minnesota, postponed

Sunday, Jan. 2

Purdue 60, Rutgers 58

Indiana 70, Maryland 63

Iowa 93, Evansville 56

Illinois at Iowa, postponed

Monday, Jan. 3

Michigan State at Northwestern, postponed

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Indiana at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 6

Penn State at Maryland, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa,7 p.m.

