Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 6-0 14-2
Michigan 9-1 18-2
Iowa 8-1 14-4
Ohio State 7-3 15-4
Maryland 6-3 14-6
Michigan State 5-3 11-8
Nebraska 3-4 14-4
Illinois 1-4 6-10
Northwestern 3-5 11-8
Purdue 4-5 13-7
Penn State 3-6 9-10
Minnesota 2-7 9-12
Wisconsin 2-7 5-14
Rutgers 0-9 7-14
Thursday, Jan. 20
Ohio State 95, Maryland 89
Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44
Iowa 105, Minnesota 49
Purdue 89, Illinois 67
Penn State 63, Northwestern 59
Sunday, Jan. 23
Maryland 87, Northwestern 59
Ohio State 80, Rutgers 71
Michigan State 74, Minnesota 71
Wisconsin 69, Penn State 57
Iowa 82, Illinois 56
Monday, Jan. 24
Michigan 79, Purdue 65
Tuesday, Jan. 25
Iowa 107, Penn State 79
Thursday, Jan. 27
Michigan 77, Ohio State 58
Maryland 72, Rutgers 55
Purdue 80, Minnesota 66
Michigan State 79, Penn State 58
Nebraska 77, Wisconsin 44
Illinois at Indiana, postponed
Friday, Jan. 28
Iowa 72, Northwestern 67, OT
Sunday, Jan. 30
Maryland at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Michigan State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Purdue at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, postponed
Monday, Jan. 31
Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Rutgers at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
