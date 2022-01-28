BigTenLogo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 6-0 14-2

Michigan 9-1 18-2

Iowa 8-1 14-4

Ohio State 7-3 15-4

Maryland 6-3 14-6

Michigan State 5-3 11-8

Nebraska 3-4 14-4

Illinois 1-4 6-10

Northwestern 3-5 11-8

Purdue 4-5 13-7

Penn State 3-6 9-10

Minnesota 2-7 9-12

Wisconsin 2-7 5-14

Rutgers 0-9 7-14

Thursday, Jan. 20

Ohio State 95, Maryland 89

Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44

Iowa 105, Minnesota 49

Purdue 89, Illinois 67

Penn State 63, Northwestern 59

Sunday, Jan. 23

Maryland 87, Northwestern 59

Ohio State 80, Rutgers 71

Michigan State 74, Minnesota 71

Wisconsin 69, Penn State 57

Iowa 82, Illinois 56

Monday, Jan. 24

Michigan 79, Purdue 65

Tuesday, Jan. 25

Iowa 107, Penn State 79

Thursday, Jan. 27

Michigan 77, Ohio State 58

Maryland 72, Rutgers 55

Purdue 80, Minnesota 66

Michigan State 79, Penn State 58

Nebraska 77, Wisconsin 44

Illinois at Indiana, postponed

Friday, Jan. 28

Iowa 72, Northwestern 67, OT

Sunday, Jan. 30

Maryland at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Michigan State at Rutgers, 1 p.m.

Wisconsin at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Purdue at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, postponed

Monday, Jan. 31

Indiana at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Rutgers at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Maryland at Michigan State, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you