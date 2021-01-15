WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland 6-0 10-1

Michigan 5-0 10-0

Ohio State 3-0 7-0

Indiana 6-1 8-3

Northwestern 4-2 6-2

Michigan State 3-2 8-2

Iowa 4-3 8-3

Nebraska 4-3 6-4

Purdue 2-4 5-5

Minnesota 1-6 2-7

Rutgers 1-3 5-3

Penn State 1-4 4-5

Illinois 0-5 2-6

Wisconsin 0-7 3-7

Sunday, Jan. 3

Iowa 107, Illinois 68

Michigan State 71, Purdue 64 

Nebraska 53, Rutgers 50

Minnesota 88, Wisconsin 83, OT

Michigan 84, Northwestern 63 

Monday, Jan. 4

Ohio State 82, Penn State 69

Maryland 84, Indiana 80

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55

Iowa 92, Minnesota 79

Thursday, Jan. 7

Maryland 93, Michigan State 87

Michigan 64, Nebraska 62

Indiana 85, Penn State 64 

Ohio State 78, Illinois 55

Purdue at Rutgers, postponed

Saturday, Jan. 9

Northwestern 77, Iowa 67

Sunday, Jan. 10

Maryland 83, Purdue 46

Michigan 70, Illinois 50

Indiana 74, Wisconsin 49

Nebraska 68, Michigan State 64

Penn State 69, Minnesota 60

Rutgers at Ohio State, postponed

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Ohio State 84, Iowa 82, OT

Thursday, Jan. 14

Indiana 66, Purdue 45

Maryland 90, Minnesota 73 

Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40

Michigan State at Illinois, postponed

Northwestern at Rutgers, postponed

Saturday, Jan. 16

Ohio State at Nebraska, 4 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 17

Northwestern at Penn State, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.

