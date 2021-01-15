WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland 6-0 10-1
Michigan 5-0 10-0
Ohio State 3-0 7-0
Indiana 6-1 8-3
Northwestern 4-2 6-2
Michigan State 3-2 8-2
Iowa 4-3 8-3
Nebraska 4-3 6-4
Purdue 2-4 5-5
Minnesota 1-6 2-7
Rutgers 1-3 5-3
Penn State 1-4 4-5
Illinois 0-5 2-6
Wisconsin 0-7 3-7
Sunday, Jan. 3
Iowa 107, Illinois 68
Michigan State 71, Purdue 64
Nebraska 53, Rutgers 50
Minnesota 88, Wisconsin 83, OT
Michigan 84, Northwestern 63
Monday, Jan. 4
Ohio State 82, Penn State 69
Maryland 84, Indiana 80
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Northwestern 80, Wisconsin 55
Iowa 92, Minnesota 79
Thursday, Jan. 7
Maryland 93, Michigan State 87
Michigan 64, Nebraska 62
Indiana 85, Penn State 64
Ohio State 78, Illinois 55
Purdue at Rutgers, postponed
Saturday, Jan. 9
Northwestern 77, Iowa 67
Sunday, Jan. 10
Maryland 83, Purdue 46
Michigan 70, Illinois 50
Indiana 74, Wisconsin 49
Nebraska 68, Michigan State 64
Penn State 69, Minnesota 60
Rutgers at Ohio State, postponed
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Ohio State 84, Iowa 82, OT
Thursday, Jan. 14
Indiana 66, Purdue 45
Maryland 90, Minnesota 73
Michigan 69, Wisconsin 40
Michigan State at Illinois, postponed
Northwestern at Rutgers, postponed
Saturday, Jan. 16
Ohio State at Nebraska, 4 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 17
Northwestern at Penn State, 1 p.m.
Maryland at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
