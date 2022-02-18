Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 11-2 19-4

Maryland 12-3 20-6

Michigan 11-3 20-4

Ohio State 11-4 19-5

Iowa 10-4 16-7

Nebraska 8-7 19-7

Michigan State 8-6 14-11

Northwestern 6-7 14-10

Purdue 6-9 15-11

Minnesota 5-10 12-15

Wisconsin 4-11 7-18

Penn State 4-11 10-15

Illinois 1-10 6-16

Rutgers 2-12 7-17

Sunday, Feb. 6

Indiana 67, Purdue 57

Maryland 80, Nebraska 65

Northwestern 78, Penn State 72

Wisconsin 70, Illinois 62

Minnesota 71, Michigan State 60

Michigan 98, Iowa 90

Monday, Feb. 7

Ohio State 61, Rutgers 57

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Maryland 70, Wisconsin 43

Purdue 81, Penn State 77

Iowa 88, Minnesota 78

Indiana 93, Illinois 61

Thursday, Feb. 10

Michigan State 63, Michigan 57

Ohio State 80, Nebraska 70

Saturday, Feb. 12

Indiana 76, Michigan State 58

Nebraska 82, Illinois 63

Sunday, Feb. 13

Northwestern 71, Michigan 69, 2 OT

Wisconsin 54, Purdue 52

Rutgers 71, Penn State 62

Monday, Feb. 14 

Nebraska 72, Indiana 55

Ohio State 86, Illinois 67

Maryland 81, Iowa 69

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Michigan State 74, Wisconsin 67

Thursday, Feb. 17

Purdue 70, Illinois 54

Indiana 69, Northwestern 58

Maryland 77, Ohio State 72

Penn State 83, Nebraska 76

Rutgers 79, Minnesota 61

Saturday, Feb, 19

Iowa at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Purdue at Rutgers, Noon

Wisconsin at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 2 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 21

Penn State at Michigan State, 5 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.

