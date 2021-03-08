WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Maryland 14-1 16-2
Indiana 15-2 17-4
Rutgers 9-3 13-3
Michigan 8-3 13-3
Northwestern 11-6 13-6
Ohio State 9-7 13-7
Iowa 10-7 14-7
Michigan State 7-7 12-7
Nebraska 9-9 11-10
Minnesota 7-12 8-12
Penn State 6-11 9-12
Purdue 4-13 7-14
Illinois 2-16 4-17
Wisconsin 2-17 5-17
Sunday, Feb. 14
Northwestern at Ohio State, postponed
Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63
Rutgers 75, Purdue 57
Indiana 58, Illinois 50
Maryland 95, Nebraska 73
Tuesday, Feb. 16
Michigan 86, Michigan State 82
Wednesday, Feb. 17
Maryland 103, Illinois 58
Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56
Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64
Thursday, Feb. 18
Ohio State 100, Purdue 85
Iowa 96, Penn State 78
Indiana 70, Michigan 65
Saturday, Feb. 20
Rutgers 75, Illinois 46
Maryland 94, Minnesota 62
Northwestern 67, Wisconsin 54
Sunday, Feb. 21
Michigan 75, Ohio State 66
Michigan State 76, Purdue 73
Nebraska 87, Penn State 72
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Northwestern 67, Illinois 61
Rutgers 63, Michigan State 53
Penn State 69, Ohio State 67
Indiana 77, Wisconsin 49
Minnesota 73, Nebraska 63
Thursday, Feb. 25
Iowa 89, Michigan 67
Maryland 88, Purdue 59
Saturday, Feb. 27
Indiana 87, Ohio State 75
Michigan State at Nebraska, postponed
Sunday Feb. 28
Rutgers 60, Penn State 55
Purdue 70, Illinois 66
Iowa 84, Wisconsin70
Maryland 62, Northwestern 50
Michigan at Minnesota, Cancelled
Wednesday, March 3
Indiana 89, Iowa 80
Friday, March 5
Illinois 72, Minnesota 64
Rutgers 71, Ohio State 63
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Tournament
All times Central
At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Tuesday, March 9
Game 1 — No. 13 Wisconsin (5-18) vs. No. 12 Illinois (4-17), 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 10
Game 2 — No. 9 Minnesota (8-12) vs. No. 8 Nebraska (11-11), 10 a.m.
Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Northwestern (13-7), 12:30 p.m.
Game 4 — No. 10 Penn State (9-14) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (13-7), 5:30 p.m.
Game 5 — No. 11 Purdue (7-15) vs. No. 6 Iowa (15-8), 8 p.m.
Thursday, March 11
Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 Maryland (21-2), 10 a.m.
Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. No. 4 Michigan (14-4), 12:30 p.m.
Game 8 — Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 Indiana (18-4), 5:30 p.m.
Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. No. 3 Rutgers (14-3), 8 p.m.
Friday, March 12
Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 11 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 13
Championship — Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.
