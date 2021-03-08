WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Maryland 14-1 16-2

Indiana 15-2 17-4

Rutgers 9-3 13-3

Michigan 8-3 13-3

Northwestern 11-6 13-6

Ohio State 9-7 13-7

Iowa 10-7 14-7

Michigan State 7-7 12-7

Nebraska 9-9 11-10

Minnesota 7-12 8-12

Penn State 6-11 9-12

Purdue 4-13 7-14

Illinois 2-16 4-17

Wisconsin 2-17 5-17

Sunday, Feb. 14

Northwestern at Ohio State, postponed

Minnesota 68, Wisconsin 63

Rutgers 75, Purdue 57

Indiana 58, Illinois 50

Maryland 95, Nebraska 73

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Michigan 86, Michigan State 82

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Maryland 103, Illinois 58

Rutgers 83, Minnesota 56

Nebraska 71, Northwestern 64

Thursday, Feb. 18

Ohio State 100, Purdue 85

Iowa 96, Penn State 78

Indiana 70, Michigan 65

Saturday, Feb. 20

Rutgers 75, Illinois 46

Maryland 94, Minnesota 62

Northwestern 67, Wisconsin 54

Sunday, Feb. 21

Michigan 75, Ohio State 66

Michigan State 76, Purdue 73

Nebraska 87, Penn State 72

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Northwestern 67, Illinois 61

Rutgers 63, Michigan State 53

Penn State 69, Ohio State 67

Indiana 77, Wisconsin 49

Minnesota 73, Nebraska 63

Thursday, Feb. 25

Iowa 89, Michigan 67

Maryland 88, Purdue 59

Saturday, Feb. 27

Indiana 87, Ohio State 75

Michigan State at Nebraska, postponed

Sunday Feb. 28

Rutgers 60, Penn State 55

Purdue 70, Illinois 66

Iowa 84, Wisconsin70

Maryland 62, Northwestern 50

Michigan at Minnesota, Cancelled

Wednesday, March 3

Indiana 89, Iowa 80

Friday, March 5

Illinois 72, Minnesota 64

Rutgers 71, Ohio State 63 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Tournament

All times Central

At Banker's Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Tuesday, March 9

Game 1 — No. 13 Wisconsin (5-18) vs. No. 12 Illinois (4-17), 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Game 2 — No. 9 Minnesota (8-12) vs. No. 8 Nebraska (11-11), 10 a.m.

Game 3 — Game 1 winner vs. No. 5 Northwestern (13-7), 12:30 p.m. 

Game 4 — No. 10 Penn State (9-14) vs. No. 7 Michigan State (13-7), 5:30 p.m.

Game 5 — No. 11 Purdue (7-15) vs. No. 6 Iowa (15-8), 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 11

Game 6 — Game 2 winner vs. No. 1 Maryland (21-2), 10 a.m.

Game 7 — Game 3 winner vs. No. 4 Michigan (14-4), 12:30 p.m.

Game 8 — Game 4 winner vs. No. 2 Indiana (18-4), 5:30 p.m.

Game 9 — Game 5 winner vs. No. 3 Rutgers (14-3), 8 p.m.

Friday, March 12

Game 10 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner, 1 p.m.

Game 11 — Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 13

Championship — Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you