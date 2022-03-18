Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Ohio State 14-4 23-6

Iowa 14-4 24-7

Michigan 13-4 22-6

Maryland 13-4 22-8

Indiana 11-5 22-8

Nebraska 11-7 24-10

Northwestern 8-8 17-12

Michigan State 8-9 15-15

Purdue 7-11 17-14

Minnesota 7-11 15-17

Penn State 5-13 11-18

Wisconsin 5-13 8-21

Rutgers 3-14 11-20

Illinois 1-13 7-20

Sunday, Feb. 20

Purdue 70, Rutgers 59

Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 42

Nebraska 93, Minnesota 70

Michigan 71, Maryland 59

Northwestern 82, Illinois 59

Monday, Feb. 21

Penn State 79, Michigan State 71

Iowa 88, Indiana 82

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Nebraska 80, Wisconsin 70

Thursday, February 24

Ohio State 78, Penn State 55

Michigan 62, Michigan State 51.

Northwestern 68, Purdue 51

Iowa 87, Rutgers 78

Minnesota 87, Illinois 57

Friday, February 25

Maryland 67, Indiana 64

Sunday, February 27

Wisconsin 63, Purdue 62

Minnesota 94, Penn State 83

Ohio State 61, Michigan State 55

Rutgers 66, Illinois 56

Iowa 104, Michigan 80

Nebraska 73, Northwestern 59

Big Ten Women’s Tournament

At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

Wednesday, March 2

Game 1 — Rutgers 75, Penn State 60

Game 2 — Illinois 75, Wisconsin 66

Thursday, March 3

Game 3 — Michigan State 73, Purdue 69

Game 4 — Indiana 66, Rutgers 54

Game 5 — Northwestern 65, Minnesota 60

Game 6 — Nebraska 92, Illinois 74

Friday, March 4

Game 7 — Ohio State 74, Michigan State 58

Game 8 — Indiana 62, Maryland 51

Game 9 — Iowa 72, Northwestern 59

Game 10 — Nebraska 76, Michigan 73

Saturday, March 5

Game 11 — Indiana 70, Ohio State 62

Game 12 — Iowa 83, Nebraska 66

Sunday, March 6

Championship Game — Iowa 74, Indiana 67

Wednesday, March 16

Women’s NIT: Purdue 82, Southern Illinois 60

Thursday, March 17

Women’s NIT: Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65

Friday, March 18

NCAA Tournament

Gonzaga 68, Nebraska 55

Iowa 98, Illinois State 58

Maryland 102, Delaware 71

Saturday, March 19

NCAA Tournament

Charlotte vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. TBS, 1:30 p.m.

American University vs. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

