All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 15-1 25-1

Iowa 13-2 21-5

Maryland 12-3 21-5

Ohio State 11-5 22-5

Michigan 10-5 20-6

Illinois 9-6 19-7

Purdue 8-6 17-7

Nebraska 6-9 14-12

Michigan State 5-9 13-12

Rutgers 5-10 11-16

Penn State 4-11 13-13

Wisconsin 3-12 8-19

Minnesota 3-12 10-16

Northwestern 1-14 8-18

Monday, Feb. 6

Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66

Wednesday, Feb. 8

Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63

Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63

Thursday, Feb. 9

Indiana 87, Iowa 78

Purdue 68, Rutgers 54

Illinois 72, Nebraska 64

Maryland 79, Northwestern 54

Saturday, Feb. 11

Wisconsin 76, Minnesota 70, OT

Sunday, Feb. 12

Maryland 82, Illinois 71

Michigan 80, Nebraska 75

Purdue 76, Northwestern 61

Iowa 111, Rutgers 57

Michigan State 81, Penn State, 75, OT

Monday, Feb. 13

Indiana 83, Ohio State 59

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Rutgers 62, Northwestern 48

Iowa 91, Northwestern 48

Minnesota 95, Nebraska 92

Michigan State at Purdue, postponed

Thursday, Feb. 16

Ohio State 67, Penn State 55

Indiana 68, Michigan 52

Saturday Feb. 18

Iowa at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Purdue at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Illinois, 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 20

Minnesota at Illinois, 8 p.m.

