Conf. Overall

Iowa`0-0`2-0

Nebraska`0-0 2-0

Penn State`0-0`2-0

Illinois`0-0`1-0

Maryland`0-0`1-0

Michigan`0-0`1-0

Michigan State`0-0`1-0

Rutgers`0-0`1-0

Indiana`0-0`1-0

Northwestern`0-0`1-0

Ohio State`0-0`1-0

Purdue`0-0`1-0

Wisconsin`0-0`1-0

Minnesota`0-0`0-1

Tuesday, Nov. 9

Maryland 97, Longwood 67

Iowa 93, New Hampshire 50

Michigan 67, IUPUI 62, OT

Illinois 73, North Carolina Central 56

Jacksonville 69, Minnesota 66

Nebraska 108, Maine 50

Michigan State 93, Morehead State 31

Penn State 85, Long Island University 66

Rutgers 59, Saint Peter's 38

Wednesday, Nov. 10

Indiana 86, Butler 63

Ohio State 71, Bucknell 48

Purdue 79, Western Kentucky 69

Wisconsin 67, St. Thomas-Minnesota 51

Northwestern 72, UIC 49

Thursday, Nov. 11

Iowa 91, Samford 54

Penn State 83, Rider 69

Nebraska 102, Prairie View A&M 47

Friday, Nov. 12

Villanova at Maryland, 6 p.m.

South Alabama at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona State, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 13

St. Francis (NY) at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 14

Maryland at James Madison, 1 p.m.

Norfolk State at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Rutgers,1 p.m.

Niagara at Michigan State, 1 p.m.

NJIT at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Western Michigan at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

Iowa at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Nebraska, 2 p.m.

George Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.

Miami, Ohio at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Kentucky at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

Stony Brook at Rutgers, 10 a.m.

UMass-Lowell at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Norfolk State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Delaware State at Penn State, 6 p.m.

 

