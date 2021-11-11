WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Iowa`0-0`2-0
Nebraska`0-0 2-0
Penn State`0-0`2-0
Illinois`0-0`1-0
Maryland`0-0`1-0
Michigan`0-0`1-0
Michigan State`0-0`1-0
Rutgers`0-0`1-0
Indiana`0-0`1-0
Northwestern`0-0`1-0
Ohio State`0-0`1-0
Purdue`0-0`1-0
Wisconsin`0-0`1-0
Minnesota`0-0`0-1
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Maryland 97, Longwood 67
Iowa 93, New Hampshire 50
Michigan 67, IUPUI 62, OT
Illinois 73, North Carolina Central 56
Jacksonville 69, Minnesota 66
Nebraska 108, Maine 50
Michigan State 93, Morehead State 31
Penn State 85, Long Island University 66
Rutgers 59, Saint Peter's 38
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Indiana 86, Butler 63
Ohio State 71, Bucknell 48
Purdue 79, Western Kentucky 69
Wisconsin 67, St. Thomas-Minnesota 51
Northwestern 72, UIC 49
Thursday, Nov. 11
Iowa 91, Samford 54
Penn State 83, Rider 69
Nebraska 102, Prairie View A&M 47
Friday, Nov. 12
Villanova at Maryland, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 13
St. Francis (NY) at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 14
Maryland at James Madison, 1 p.m.
Norfolk State at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Rutgers,1 p.m.
Niagara at Michigan State, 1 p.m.
NJIT at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
Western Michigan at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.
Iowa at Northern Iowa, 2 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Nebraska, 2 p.m.
George Washington at Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Miami, Ohio at Illinois, 3 p.m.
Kentucky at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 16
Stony Brook at Rutgers, 10 a.m.
UMass-Lowell at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Norfolk State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Delaware State at Penn State, 6 p.m.
