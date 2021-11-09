WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois`0-0`1-0
Iowa`0-0`1-0
Maryland`0-0`1-0
Michigan`0-0`1-0
Michigan State`0-0`1-0
Nebraska`0-0 1-0
Penn State`0-0`1-0
Rutgers`0-0`1-0
Indiana`0-0`0-0
Northwestern`0-0`0-0
Ohio State`0-0`0-0
Purdue`0-0`0-0
Wisconsin`0-0`0-0
Minnesota`0-0`0-1
Tuesday, Nov. 9
Maryland 97, Longwood 67
Iowa 93, New Hampshire 50
Michigan 67, IUPUI 62, OT
Illinois 73, North Carolina Central 56
Jacksonville 69, Minnesota 66
Nebraska 108, Maine 50
Michigan State 93, Morehead State 31
Penn State 85, Long Island University 66
Rutgers 59, Saint Peter's 38
Wednesday, Nov. 10
Indiana at Butler, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Western Kentucky, 6:30 p.m.
St. Thomas-Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6:30 p.m.
UIC at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 11
Samford at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Rider at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Prairie View A&M at Nebraska, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 12
Villanova at Maryland, 6 p.m.
South Alabama at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Arizona State, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.