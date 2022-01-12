Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 4-0 12-2

Michigan 4-1 13-2

Maryland 4-1 12-4

Northwestern 2-1 10-4

Iowa 2-1 8-4

Ohio State 4-2 12-3

Nebraska 2-2 13-2

Penn State 1-2 7-6

Purdue 1-2 10-4

Illinois 1-2 6-8

Michigan State 2-3 8-8

Minnesota 2-3 9-8

Wisconsin 0-5 3-12

Rutgers 0-5 7-10

Thursday, Dec. 23

Indiana 70, Southern Illinois 34

Drake 77, Minnesota 63

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, canceled

Thursday, Dec. 30

Michigan State 72, Nebraska 69

Iowa at Penn State, Canceled

Maryland at Illinois, Canceled

Indiana at Rutgers, Canceled

Purdue at Wisconsin, Canceled

Friday, Dec. 31

Michigan 90, Ohio State 71

Northwestern at Minnesota, postponed

Sunday, Jan. 2

Purdue 60, Rutgers 58

Indiana 70, Maryland 63

Iowa 93, Evansville 56

Illinois at Iowa, postponed

Monday, Jan. 3

Michigan State at Northwestern, postponed

Tuesday, Jan. 4

Nebraska 79, Michigan 58

Wednesday, Jan. 5

Indiana 76, Wisconsin 53

Thursday, Jan. 6

Maryland 106, Penn State 78

Minnesota 62, Rutgers 49 

Ohio State 90, Illinois 69

Northwestern 77, Iowa 69 

Sunday, Jan. 9

Michigan 76, Rutgers 46

Iowa 95, Nebraska 86

Purdue 69, Michigan State 59

Maryland 87, Minnesota 73 

Illinois 68, Wisconsin 47

Ohio State 74, Northwestern 61

Wednesday, Jan. 12

Ohio State 89, Michigan State 83

Minnesota 82, Wisconsin 66

Thursday, Jan. 13

Nebraska at Indiana, 5 p.m.

Michigan at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Northwestern, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Illinois, postponed

