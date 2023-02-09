Women’s Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 13-1 23-1
Iowa 11-2 19-5
Maryland 11-3 20-5
Ohio State 10-4 21-4
Michigan 9-4 19-5
Illinois 9-5 19-6
Purdue 7-6 16-7
Nebraska 6-7 14-10
Rutgers 4-9 10-15
Penn State 4-9 13-11
Michigan State 4-9 12-12
Minnesota 2-10 9-14
Wisconsin 2-11 7-18
Northwestern 1-11 8-15
Monday, Feb. 6
Nebraska 78, Northwestern 66
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Ohio State 93, Minnesota 63
Michigan State 88, Wisconsin 63
Thursday, Feb. 9
Indiana 87, Iowa 78
Purdue 68, Rutgers 54
Illinois 72, Nebraska 64
Maryland 79, Northwestern 54
Saturday, Feb. 11
Wisconsin at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Illinois at Maryland, noon
Nebraska at Michigan, noon
Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Rutgers at Iowa, 2 p.m.
Penn State at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Indiana at Ohio State, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Northwestern at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
