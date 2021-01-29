WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf.;Overall
Maryland;8-1;12-2
Ohio State;6-1;10-1
Michigan;5-1;10-1
Indiana;7-2;9-4
Northwestern;7-3;9-3
Nebraska;7-4;9-5
Michigan State;4-3;9-3
Iowa;5-4;9-4
Minnesota;4-6;5-7
Purdue;3-6;6-7
Penn State;2-6;5-7
Rutgers;1-3;5-3
Illinois;0-8;2-9
Wisconsin;0-11;3-11
Monday, Jan. 25
Minnesota 85, Penn State 76
Ohio State 88, Maryland 86
Nebraska 57, Illinois 53
Thursday, Jan. 28
Maryland 92, Rutgers 52
Minnesota 77, Purdue 72
Northwestern 87, Iowa 80
Penn State 80, Illinois 76
Ohio State 78, Indiana 70
Nebraska 84, Wisconsin 68
Sunday, Jan. 31
Penn State at Purdue, noon
Illinois at Wisconsin, 2 p.m.
Michigan State at Indiana, 3 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 1
Ohio State at Northwestern, 7 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, ppd.
Thursday, Feb. 4
Wisconsin at Maryland, 3 p.m.
Illinois at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Ohio State, 5 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, 5 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, ppd.
