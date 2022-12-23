Big Ten Logo

Women’s Big Ten Conference All times Central

Conf. Overall

Indiana 2-0 12-0

Ohio State 2-0 13-0

Nebraska 2-0 10-3

Iowa 2-0 10-3

Michigan 1-0 11-1

Illinois 1-1 11-2

Purdue 1-1 10-2

Maryland 1-1 10-3

Minnesota 1-1 8-5

Northwestern 0-1 6-5

Penn State 0-2 9-4

Michigan State 0-2 7-5

Rutgers 0-2 6-8

Wisconsin 0-2 4-9

Tuesday, Dec. 20

San Diego Invitational: Ohio State 88, South Florida 86, OT

Jumpman Invitational: Michigan 76,. North Carolina 68

Michigan State 98, Prairie View A&M 50

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Maryland 88, Purdue Fort Wayne 51

Penn State 79, Cornell 48

Illinois 81, Florida Atlantic 46

Indiana 67, Butler 50

Purdue 59, Texas A&M 53

Ohio State 84, Oregon 67

Iowa 92, Dartmouth 54

Nebraska 85, Kansas 79, 3 OT

Thursday, Dec. 22

Minnesota 59, Eastern Illinois 48

Chicago State at Northwestern, postponed

Valparaiso at Wisconsin, postponed

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Indiana at Michigan State, 2 p.m.

Illinois at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

