Women’s Big Ten Conference All times Central
Conf. Overall
Indiana 2-0 12-0
Ohio State 2-0 13-0
Nebraska 2-0 10-3
Iowa 2-0 10-3
Michigan 1-0 11-1
Illinois 1-1 11-2
Purdue 1-1 10-2
Maryland 1-1 10-3
Minnesota 1-1 8-5
Northwestern 0-1 6-5
Penn State 0-2 9-4
Michigan State 0-2 7-5
Rutgers 0-2 6-8
Wisconsin 0-2 4-9
Tuesday, Dec. 20
San Diego Invitational: Ohio State 88, South Florida 86, OT
Jumpman Invitational: Michigan 76,. North Carolina 68
Michigan State 98, Prairie View A&M 50
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Maryland 88, Purdue Fort Wayne 51
Penn State 79, Cornell 48
Illinois 81, Florida Atlantic 46
Indiana 67, Butler 50
Purdue 59, Texas A&M 53
Ohio State 84, Oregon 67
Iowa 92, Dartmouth 54
Nebraska 85, Kansas 79, 3 OT
Thursday, Dec. 22
Minnesota 59, Eastern Illinois 48
Chicago State at Northwestern, postponed
Valparaiso at Wisconsin, postponed
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Ohio State at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Indiana at Michigan State, 2 p.m.
Illinois at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.
