Conf. Overall

Northwestern 2-0 4-0

Indiana 2-0 4-2

Michigan State 1-0 7-0

Maryland 1-0 4-1

Michigan 0-0 5-0

Ohio State 0-0 4-0

Purdue 2-1 5-2

Iowa 1-1 5-1

Rutgers 1-1 5-1

Penn State 0-1 3-2

Illinois 0-1 2-2

Nebraska 1-2 4-2

Minnesota 0-2 1-3

Wisconsin 0-2 3-3

Monday, Dec. 14

Maryland 91, Rutgers 87

Creighton 78, Nebraska 62

Northwestern 80, Minnesota 51

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Saint Mary's at Ohio State, Cancelled

Thursday, Dec. 17

Tennessee 66, Indiana 58

Northwestern 70, Purdue 54

Friday, Dec. 18

Rutgers 94, Hampton 45

Michigan State 79, Central Michigan 70

Saturday, Dec. 19

Michigan at Illinois, postponed

Iowa at Ohio State, postponed

Sunday, Dec. 20

Purdue 91, Penn State 87

Wisconsin 89, Valparaiso 82, OT

Michigan State 82, Northern Illinois 70

Indiana 81, Nebraska 45

Rutgers 99, Sacred Heart 30

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Michigan State 94, Oakland 56

Northwestern 79, Eastern Kentucky 50

Iowa 92, Western Illinois 65

Southern Illinois at Illinois, postponed

Omaha at Wisconsin, Canceled

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Rutgers 84, Manhattan 41

Indiana 75, Minnesota 54

Purdue 83, Nebraska 72

Ohio State at Maryland, postponed

Penn State at Michigan, postponed

