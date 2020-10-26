COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Indiana;1-0;1-0

Maryland;0-1;0-1

Michigan;1-0;1-0

Michigan State;0-1;0-1

Ohio State;1-0;1-0

Penn State;0-1;0-1

Rutgers;1-0;1-0

West Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Northwestern;1-0;1-0

Purdue;1-0;1-0

Wisconsin;1-0;1-0

Illinois;0-1;0-1

Iowa;0-1;0-1

Minnesota;0-1;0-1

Nebraska;0-1;0-1

Friday, Oct. 23

Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7

Saturday, Oct. 24

Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17

Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27

Purdue 24, Iowa 20

Indiana 36, Penn State 35, OT

Northwestern, 43, Maryland 3

Michigan 49, Minnesota 24

Friday, Oct. 30

Minnesota at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you