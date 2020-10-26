COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Indiana;1-0;1-0
Maryland;0-1;0-1
Michigan;1-0;1-0
Michigan State;0-1;0-1
Ohio State;1-0;1-0
Penn State;0-1;0-1
Rutgers;1-0;1-0
West Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Northwestern;1-0;1-0
Purdue;1-0;1-0
Wisconsin;1-0;1-0
Illinois;0-1;0-1
Iowa;0-1;0-1
Minnesota;0-1;0-1
Nebraska;0-1;0-1
Friday, Oct. 23
Wisconsin 45, Illinois 7
Saturday, Oct. 24
Ohio State 52, Nebraska 17
Rutgers 38, Michigan State 27
Purdue 24, Iowa 20
Indiana 36, Penn State 35, OT
Northwestern, 43, Maryland 3
Michigan 49, Minnesota 24
Friday, Oct. 30
Minnesota at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 31
Purdue at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
