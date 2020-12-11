COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
Team W-L W-L
Indiana 5-0 5-0
Ohio State 4-0 4-0
Maryland 1-1 1-1
Michigan 1-3 1-3
Penn State 1-3 1-3
Michigan State 1-4 1-4
Rutgers 1-4 1-4
West Division
Conf Overall
Team W-L W-L
Northwestern 4-0 4-0
Wisconsin 2-1 2-1
Purdue 2-2 2-2
Iowa 4-2 4-2
Illinois 2-4 2-4
Nebraska 2-3 2-3
Minnesota 1-3 1-3
Friday, Nov. 27
Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Penn State 23, Rutgers 7
Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6
Iowa 35, Illinois 21
Maryland at Michigan, Cancelled
Northwestern at Minnesota, Cancelled
Saturday. Dec. 12
Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Nebraska 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Maryland 11 a.m.
Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.
Michigan at Ohio State, Canceled
Purdue at Indiana, Canceled
