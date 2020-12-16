COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Indiana 5-0 5-0

Ohio State 4-0 4-0

Penn State 2-3 2-3

Rutgers 2-4 2-4

Maryland 1-2 1-2

Michigan 1-3 1-3

Michigan State 1-5 1-5

West Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Northwestern 5-0 5-0

Iowa 5-2 5-2

Wisconsin 2-2 2-2

Purdue 2-2 2-2

Minnesota 2-3 2-3

Nebraska 2-4 2-4

Illinois 2-5 2-5

Friday, Nov. 27

Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Penn State 23, Rutgers 7

Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6

Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Maryland at Michigan, Cancelled

Northwestern at Minnesota, Cancelled

Saturday. Dec. 12

Northwestern 28, Illinois 10

Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17

Rutgers 27, Maryland 24, OT

Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7

Penn State 39, Michigan State 24

Michigan at Ohio State, Canceled

Purdue at Indiana, Canceled

Friday, Dec. 18

Nebraska at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Purdue at Indiana, Canceled

Saturday, Dec. 19

Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Michigan State at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.

