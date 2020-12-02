COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings All times Central East Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Indiana 4-0 4-0

Ohio State 3-0 3-0

Maryland 1-1 1-1

Michigan 1-3 1-3

Michigan State 1-3 1-3

Rutgers 1-3 1-3

Penn State 0-3 0-3

West Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Northwestern 4-0 4-0

Wisconsin 2-0 2-0

Purdue 2-1 2-1

Iowa 3-2 3-2

Illinois 2-3 2-3

Nebraska 1-3 1-3

Minnesota 1-3 1-3

Friday, Nov. 27

Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Saturday, Nov. 28

Indiana 27, Maryland 11

Penn State 27, Michigan 17

Michigan State 29, Northwestern 20

Rutgers 37, Purdue 30

Ohio State at Illinois, cancelled

Minnesota at Wisconsin, cancelled

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, Cancelled

