COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Indiana;2-0;2-0

Ohio State;2-0;2-0

Maryland;1-1;1-1

Michigan;1-1;1-1

Michigan State;1-1;1-1

Rutgers;1-1;1-1

Penn State;0-2;0-2

West Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Northwestern;2-0;2-0

Purdue;2-0;2-0

Wisconsin;1-0;1-0

Illinois;0-2;0-2

Iowa;0-2;0-2

Minnesota;0-2;0-2

Nebraska;0-1;0-1

Friday, Oct. 30

Maryland 45, Minnesota 44, OT

Saturday, Oct. 31

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Michigan State 27, Michigan 24 

Indiana 37, Rutgers 21

Northwestern 21, Iowa 20

Ohio State 38, Penn State 25

Wisconsin at Nebraska, cancelled

Saturday, Nov. 7

Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Michigan State at Iowa, 11 a.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.

At Memorial Stadium, Champaign

Purdue 31, Illinois 24

Purdue 7; 10; 14; 0; —; 31

Illinois; 0; 10; 0; 14; —; 24

First quarter

Purdue — Zander Horvath 1-yard run (J.D. Dellinger kick), 9:26.

Second quarter

Purdue — Milton Wright 45-yard pass from Aidan O'Connell (Dellinger kick), 11:01

Illinois — Mike Epstein 7-yard run (Caleb Griffin kick), 4:46.

Purdue — Dellinger 36-yard field goal, 1:13.

Illinois — Griffin 28-yard field goal, :23.

Third quarter

Purdue — David Bell 3-yard pass from O'Connell (Dellinger kick), 8:47.

Purdue — Jalen Graham fumble recovery in the end zone (Dellinger kick), :54.

Fourth quarter

Illinois — Daniel Imarotbhebhe 28-yard pass from Coran Taylor (Griffin kick), 11:44.

Illinois — Brian Hightower 9-yard pass from Taylor (Griffin kick), 6:36.

Team statistics

;Purdue ;Illinois

First downs; 27; 27

Rushes-yards; 31-80; 44-177

Passing yards; 376; 295

Comp-Att-Int; 29-35-0; 20-33-2

Total offense; 456; 472

Kickoff returns; 1-14; 3-74

Punt returns; 0-0; 1-16

Fumble returns; 2-0; 2-0

Interception returns; 2-11; 0-0

Punts-avg.; 3-32.7; 2-41.5

Fumbles-lost; 3-2; 3-2

Penalties-yards; 11-94; 7-75

Time of possession; 30:38; 29:22

Individual statistics

Rushing — Purdue: Zander Horvath 22-102, Amad Anderson Jr. 1-8, Aidan O'Connell 5-(-25), TEAM 3-(-4). Illinois: Chase Brown 11-73, Mike Epstein 13-63, Coran Taylor 17-32, Kyron Cumby 1-9, Matt Robinson 2-0.

Passing — Purdue: O'Connell 29-35-0 376 yards. Illinois: Taylor 17-29-2 273 yards, Robinson 3-4-0 22 yards.

Receiving — Purdue: David Bell 9-122, Milton Wright 6-100, Horvath 6-55, Payne Durham 4-52, Jared Sparks 2-32, T.J. Sheffield 1-10, Anderson 1-5. Illinois: Daniel Barker 5-74, Brian Hightower 4-97, Josh Imatorbhebhe 4-43, Daniel Imatorbhebhe 2-43, Cumby 1-17, Epstein 1-7, Donny Navarro 1-5, Brown 1-5, Luke Ford 1-4.

Kickoff returns — Purdue: Sheffield 1-14. Illinois: Khmari Thompson 3-74.

Punt returns — Illinois: Navarro 1-16.

Fumble returns — Purdue: Jalen Graham 2-0. Illinois: Jake Hansen 1-0, Devon Witherspoon 1-0.

Interception returns — Purdue: Cam Allen 1-12, Derrick Barnes 1-1.

Punting — Purdue: Brooks Cormier 3 punts, 98 yards, 32.7 average. Illinois: Blake Hayes 2 punts, 83 yards, 41.5 average. 

Tackling leaders — Purdue: DaMarcus Mitchell 5 solo, 6 assists, 11 total, Barnes 3-5 — 8, Brennan Theinemann 5-2 — 7, Cam Allen 4-2 — 6, Jaylan Alexander 1-4 — 5, Marvin Grant 3-1 — 4, Simeon Smiley 3-1 — 4, Cory Trice 2-2 — 4, Brandon Deen 1-3 — 4. Illinois: Hansen 8 solo, 6 assists, 14 total, Witherspoon 6-3 — 9, Tony Adams 3-6 — 9, Sydney Brown 3-4 — 7, Owen Carney 4-2 — 6, Nate Hobbs 3-3 — 6, Roderick Perry 2-2 — 4, Khalan Tolson 1-3 — 4.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you