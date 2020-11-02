COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Indiana;2-0;2-0
Ohio State;2-0;2-0
Maryland;1-1;1-1
Michigan;1-1;1-1
Michigan State;1-1;1-1
Rutgers;1-1;1-1
Penn State;0-2;0-2
West Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Northwestern;2-0;2-0
Purdue;2-0;2-0
Wisconsin;1-0;1-0
Illinois;0-2;0-2
Iowa;0-2;0-2
Minnesota;0-2;0-2
Nebraska;0-1;0-1
Friday, Oct. 30
Maryland 45, Minnesota 44, OT
Saturday, Oct. 31
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Michigan State 27, Michigan 24
Indiana 37, Rutgers 21
Northwestern 21, Iowa 20
Ohio State 38, Penn State 25
Wisconsin at Nebraska, cancelled
Saturday, Nov. 7
Michigan at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Iowa, 11 a.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m.
At Memorial Stadium, Champaign
Purdue 31, Illinois 24
Purdue 7; 10; 14; 0; —; 31
Illinois; 0; 10; 0; 14; —; 24
First quarter
Purdue — Zander Horvath 1-yard run (J.D. Dellinger kick), 9:26.
Second quarter
Purdue — Milton Wright 45-yard pass from Aidan O'Connell (Dellinger kick), 11:01
Illinois — Mike Epstein 7-yard run (Caleb Griffin kick), 4:46.
Purdue — Dellinger 36-yard field goal, 1:13.
Illinois — Griffin 28-yard field goal, :23.
Third quarter
Purdue — David Bell 3-yard pass from O'Connell (Dellinger kick), 8:47.
Purdue — Jalen Graham fumble recovery in the end zone (Dellinger kick), :54.
Fourth quarter
Illinois — Daniel Imarotbhebhe 28-yard pass from Coran Taylor (Griffin kick), 11:44.
Illinois — Brian Hightower 9-yard pass from Taylor (Griffin kick), 6:36.
Team statistics
;Purdue ;Illinois
First downs; 27; 27
Rushes-yards; 31-80; 44-177
Passing yards; 376; 295
Comp-Att-Int; 29-35-0; 20-33-2
Total offense; 456; 472
Kickoff returns; 1-14; 3-74
Punt returns; 0-0; 1-16
Fumble returns; 2-0; 2-0
Interception returns; 2-11; 0-0
Punts-avg.; 3-32.7; 2-41.5
Fumbles-lost; 3-2; 3-2
Penalties-yards; 11-94; 7-75
Time of possession; 30:38; 29:22
Individual statistics
Rushing — Purdue: Zander Horvath 22-102, Amad Anderson Jr. 1-8, Aidan O'Connell 5-(-25), TEAM 3-(-4). Illinois: Chase Brown 11-73, Mike Epstein 13-63, Coran Taylor 17-32, Kyron Cumby 1-9, Matt Robinson 2-0.
Passing — Purdue: O'Connell 29-35-0 376 yards. Illinois: Taylor 17-29-2 273 yards, Robinson 3-4-0 22 yards.
Receiving — Purdue: David Bell 9-122, Milton Wright 6-100, Horvath 6-55, Payne Durham 4-52, Jared Sparks 2-32, T.J. Sheffield 1-10, Anderson 1-5. Illinois: Daniel Barker 5-74, Brian Hightower 4-97, Josh Imatorbhebhe 4-43, Daniel Imatorbhebhe 2-43, Cumby 1-17, Epstein 1-7, Donny Navarro 1-5, Brown 1-5, Luke Ford 1-4.
Kickoff returns — Purdue: Sheffield 1-14. Illinois: Khmari Thompson 3-74.
Punt returns — Illinois: Navarro 1-16.
Fumble returns — Purdue: Jalen Graham 2-0. Illinois: Jake Hansen 1-0, Devon Witherspoon 1-0.
Interception returns — Purdue: Cam Allen 1-12, Derrick Barnes 1-1.
Punting — Purdue: Brooks Cormier 3 punts, 98 yards, 32.7 average. Illinois: Blake Hayes 2 punts, 83 yards, 41.5 average.
Tackling leaders — Purdue: DaMarcus Mitchell 5 solo, 6 assists, 11 total, Barnes 3-5 — 8, Brennan Theinemann 5-2 — 7, Cam Allen 4-2 — 6, Jaylan Alexander 1-4 — 5, Marvin Grant 3-1 — 4, Simeon Smiley 3-1 — 4, Cory Trice 2-2 — 4, Brandon Deen 1-3 — 4. Illinois: Hansen 8 solo, 6 assists, 14 total, Witherspoon 6-3 — 9, Tony Adams 3-6 — 9, Sydney Brown 3-4 — 7, Owen Carney 4-2 — 6, Nate Hobbs 3-3 — 6, Roderick Perry 2-2 — 4, Khalan Tolson 1-3 — 4.
