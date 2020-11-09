COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Indiana;3-0;3-0

Ohio State;3-0;3-0

Maryland;1-1;1-1

Michigan;1-2;1-2

Michigan State;1-2;1-2

Rutgers;1-2;1-2

Penn State;0-2;0-2

West Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Northwestern;3-0;3-0

Purdue;2-0;2-0

Wisconsin;1-0;1-0

Iowa;1-2;1-2

Minnesota;1-2;1-2

Nebraska;0-2;0-2

Illinois;0-3;0-3

Saturday, Nov. 7

Indiana 38, Michigan 21

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

Minnesota 41, Illinois 14

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27

Purdue at Wisconsin, cancelled

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14

Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m.

Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

 

