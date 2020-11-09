COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Indiana;3-0;3-0
Ohio State;3-0;3-0
Maryland;1-1;1-1
Michigan;1-2;1-2
Michigan State;1-2;1-2
Rutgers;1-2;1-2
Penn State;0-2;0-2
West Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Northwestern;3-0;3-0
Purdue;2-0;2-0
Wisconsin;1-0;1-0
Iowa;1-2;1-2
Minnesota;1-2;1-2
Nebraska;0-2;0-2
Illinois;0-3;0-3
Saturday, Nov. 7
Indiana 38, Michigan 21
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Minnesota 41, Illinois 14
Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
Purdue at Wisconsin, cancelled
Friday, Nov. 13
Iowa at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 14
Illinois at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
