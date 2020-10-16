COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Indiana;0-0;0-0

Maryland;0-0;0-0

Michigan;0-0;0-0

Michigan State;0-0;0-0

Ohio State;0-0;0-0

Penn State;0-0;0-0

Rutgers;0-0;0-0

West Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Illinois;0-0;0-

Iowa;0-0;0-0

Minnesota;0-0;0-0

Nebraska;0-0;0-0

Northwestern;0-0;0-0

Purdue;0-0;0-0

Wisconsin;0-0;0-0

Friday, Oct. 23

Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 24

Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.

Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

