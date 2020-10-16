COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Indiana;0-0;0-0
Maryland;0-0;0-0
Michigan;0-0;0-0
Michigan State;0-0;0-0
Ohio State;0-0;0-0
Penn State;0-0;0-0
Rutgers;0-0;0-0
West Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Illinois;0-0;0-
Iowa;0-0;0-0
Minnesota;0-0;0-0
Nebraska;0-0;0-0
Northwestern;0-0;0-0
Purdue;0-0;0-0
Wisconsin;0-0;0-0
Friday, Oct. 23
Illinois at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 24
Nebraska at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Rutgers at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 2:30 p.m.
Penn State at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
