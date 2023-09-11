Big Ten Logo

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Ohio State‘1-0‘2-0

Rutgers‘1-0‘2-0

Maryland‘0-0‘2-0

Michigan State‘0-0‘2-0

Michigan‘0-0‘2-0

Penn State‘0-0‘2-0

Indiana‘0-1‘1-1

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Minnesota‘1-0‘1-0

Iowa‘0-0‘2-0

Illinois‘0-0‘1-1

Wisconsin‘0-0‘1-1

Purdue‘0-0‘1-1

Northwestern‘0-1‘1-1

Nebraska‘0-1‘0-2

Friday, Sept. 8 games

Indiana 41, Indiana State 7

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Saturday, Sept. 9 games

Purdue 24, Virginia Tech 17

Penn State 63, Delaware 7

Ohio State 35, Youngstown State 7

Colorado 36, Nebraska 14

Michigan State 45, Richmond 14

Michigan 35, UNLV 7

Iowa 20, Iowa State 13

Northwestern 38, UTEP 7

Minnesota 25, Eastern Michigan 6

Washington State 31, Wisconsin 22

Maryland 38, Charlotte 20

Rutgers 36, Temple 7

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 2:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State, 4 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video