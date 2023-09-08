Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Ohio State‘1-0‘1-0

Rutgers‘1-0‘1-0

Maryland‘0-0‘1-0

Michigan State‘0-0‘1-0

Michigan‘0-0‘1-0

Penn State‘0-0‘1-0

Indiana‘0-1‘1-1

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Minnesota‘1-0‘1-0

Illinois‘0-0‘1-1

Iowa‘0-0‘1-0

Wisconsin‘0-0‘1-0

Purdue‘0-0‘0-1

Nebraska‘0-1‘0-1

Northwestern‘0-1‘0-1

Friday, Sept. 8 games

Indiana 41, Indiana State 7

Kansas 34, Illinois 23

Saturday, Sept. 9 games

Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Youngstown State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

UNLV at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State. 2:30 p.m.

UTEP at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15

Virginia at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 16

Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Louisville at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Duke, 2:30 p.m.

Western Michigan at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.

Western Kentucky at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

Washington at Michigan State, 4 p.m.

Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

