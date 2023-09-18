COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Ohio State‘1-0‘3-0
Rutgers‘1-0‘3-0
Penn State‘1-0‘3-0
Maryland‘0-0‘3-0
Michigan‘0-0‘3-0
Michigan State‘0-0‘2-1
Indiana‘0-1‘1-2
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Minnesota‘1-0‘2-1
Iowa‘0-0‘3-0
Wisconsin‘0-0‘2-1
Purdue‘0-0‘1-2
Illinois‘0-1‘1-2
Northwestern‘0-1‘1-2
Nebraska‘0-1‘1-2
Friday, Sept. 15
Maryland 42, Virginia 14
Saturday, Sept. 16
Penn State 30, Illinois 13
Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14
Louisville 21, Indiana 14
North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13
Duke 38, Northwestern 14
Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10
Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16
Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10
Washington 41, Michigan State 7
Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11
Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6
Syracuse 35, Purdue 20
Friday, Sept. 22
Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 23
Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Florida Atlantic at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.
Iowa at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
