‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Ohio State‘1-0‘3-0

Rutgers‘1-0‘3-0

Penn State‘1-0‘3-0

Maryland‘0-0‘3-0

Michigan‘0-0‘3-0

Michigan State‘0-0‘2-1

Indiana‘0-1‘1-2

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Minnesota‘1-0‘2-1

Iowa‘0-0‘3-0

Wisconsin‘0-0‘2-1

Purdue‘0-0‘1-2

Illinois‘0-1‘1-2

Northwestern‘0-1‘1-2

Nebraska‘0-1‘1-2

Friday, Sept. 15

Maryland 42, Virginia 14

Saturday, Sept. 16

Penn State 30, Illinois 13

Wisconsin 35, Georgia Southern 14

Louisville 21, Indiana 14

North Carolina 31, Minnesota 13

Duke 38, Northwestern 14

Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10

Rutgers 35, Virginia Tech 16

Ohio State 63, Western Kentucky 10

Washington 41, Michigan State 7

Nebraska 35, Northern Illinois 11

Michigan 31, Bowling Green 6

Syracuse 35, Purdue 20

Friday, Sept. 22

Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 23

Rutgers at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Florida Atlantic at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Nebraska, 2:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Notre Dame, 6:30 p.m.

Iowa at Penn State, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

