COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Ohio State‘1-0‘1-0
Rutgers‘1-0‘1-0
Maryland‘0-0‘1-0
Michigan State‘0-0‘1-0
Michigan‘0-0‘1-0
Penn State‘0-0‘1-0
Indiana‘0-1‘0-1
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Minnesota‘1-0‘1-0
Illinois‘0-0‘1-0
Iowa‘0-0‘1-0
Wisconsin‘0-0‘1-0
Purdue‘0-0‘0-1
Nebraska‘0-1‘0-1
Northwestern‘0-1‘0-1
Friday, Sept. 8 games
Indiana State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 games
Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Youngstown State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, 11 a.m.
Richmond at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
UNLV at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State. 2:30 p.m.
UTEP at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 15
Virginia at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 16
Penn State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Georgia Southern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Duke, 2:30 p.m.
Western Michigan at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Rutgers, 2:30 p.m.
Western Kentucky at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
Washington at Michigan State, 4 p.m.
Northern Illinois at Nebraska, 6 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
