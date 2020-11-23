COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Indiana;4-0;4-0

Ohio State;3-0;3-0

Maryland;1-1;1-1

Michigan;1-3;1-3

Michigan State;1-3;1-3

Rutgers;1-3;1-3

Penn State;0-3;0-3

West Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Northwestern;4-0;4-0

Wisconsin;2-0;2-0

Purdue;2-1;2-1

Iowa;2-2;2-2

Nebraska;1-2;1-2

Minnesota;1-3;1-3

Illinois;1-3;1-3

Friday, Nov. 20

Minnesota 34, Purdue 31

Saturday, Nov. 21

Ohio State 42, Indiana 35

Illinois 41, Nebraska 23 

Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 7

Iowa 41, Penn State 21

Michigan 48, Rutgers 42, OT

Michigan State at Maryland, cancelled

Friday, Nov. 27

Nebraska at Iowa, noon

Saturday, Nov. 28

Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Michigan, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 3 p.m.

