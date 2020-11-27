COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Indiana;4-0;4-0
Ohio State;3-0;3-0
Maryland;1-1;1-1
Michigan;1-3;1-3
Michigan State;1-3;1-3
Rutgers;1-3;1-3
Penn State;0-3;0-3
West Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Northwestern;4-0;4-0
Wisconsin;2-0;2-0
Purdue;2-1;2-1
Iowa;3-2;3-2
Illinois;2-3;2-3
Nebraska;1-3;1-3
Minnesota;1-3;1-3
Friday, Nov. 20
Minnesota 34, Purdue 31
Saturday, Nov. 21
Ohio State 42, Indiana 35
Illinois 41, Nebraska 23
Northwestern 17, Wisconsin 7
Iowa 41, Penn State 21
Michigan 48, Rutgers 42, OT
Michigan State at Maryland, cancelled
Friday, Nov. 27
Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Saturday, Nov. 28
Ohio State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Maryland at Indiana, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Michigan, 11 a.m.
Northwestern at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Purdue, 3 p.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, cancelled
