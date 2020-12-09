COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings All times Central East Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Indiana 5-0 5-0

Ohio State 4-0 4-0

Maryland 1-1 1-1

Michigan 1-3 1-3

Penn State 1-3 1-3

Michigan State 1-4 1-4

Rutgers 1-4 1-4

West Division

Conf Overall

Team W-L W-L

Northwestern 4-0 4-0

Wisconsin 2-1 2-1

Purdue 2-2 2-2

Iowa 4-2 4-2

Illinois 2-4 2-4

Nebraska 2-3 2-3

Minnesota 1-3 1-3

Friday, Nov. 27

Iowa 26, Nebraska 20

Saturday, Dec. 5

Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12

Nebraska 37, Purdue 27

Penn State 23, Rutgers 7

Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6

Iowa 35, Illinois 21

Maryland at Michigan, Cancelled

Northwestern at Minnesota, Cancelled

Saturday. Dec. 12

Illinois at Northwestern, 11 a.m.

Minnesota at Nebraska 11 a.m.

Rutgers at Maryland 11 a.m.

Wisconsin at Iowa, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Penn State, 2:30 p.m.

Michigan at Ohio State, Canceled

Purdue at Indiana, Canceled

