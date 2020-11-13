COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Indiana;3-0;3-0
Ohio State;3-0;3-0
Maryland;1-1;1-1
Michigan;1-2;1-2
Michigan State;1-2;1-2
Rutgers;1-2;1-2
Penn State;0-2;0-2
West Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Northwestern;3-0;3-0
Purdue;2-0;2-0
Wisconsin;1-0;1-0
Iowa;1-2;1-2
Minnesota;1-2;1-2
Nebraska;0-2;0-2
Illinois;0-3;0-3
Saturday, Nov. 7
Indiana 38, Michigan 21
Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13
Iowa 49, Michigan State 7
Minnesota 41, Illinois 14
Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27
Purdue at Wisconsin, cancelled
Friday, Nov. 13
Iowa at Minnesota, LATE
Saturday, Nov. 14
Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Illinois at Rutgers, noon.
Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.
Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Ohio State at Maryland, cancelled
