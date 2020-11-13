COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Big Ten Standings

All times Central

East Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Indiana;3-0;3-0

Ohio State;3-0;3-0

Maryland;1-1;1-1

Michigan;1-2;1-2

Michigan State;1-2;1-2

Rutgers;1-2;1-2

Penn State;0-2;0-2

West Division

;Conf;Overall

Team;W-L;W-L

Northwestern;3-0;3-0

Purdue;2-0;2-0

Wisconsin;1-0;1-0

Iowa;1-2;1-2

Minnesota;1-2;1-2

Nebraska;0-2;0-2

Illinois;0-3;0-3

Saturday, Nov. 7

Indiana 38, Michigan 21

Northwestern 21, Nebraska 13

Iowa 49, Michigan State 7

Minnesota 41, Illinois 14

Ohio State 49, Rutgers 27

Purdue at Wisconsin, cancelled

Friday, Nov. 13

Iowa at Minnesota, LATE

Saturday, Nov. 14

Indiana at Michigan State, 11 a.m.

Penn State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Illinois at Rutgers, noon.

Northwestern at Purdue, 4 p.m.

Wisconsin at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio State at Maryland, cancelled

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you