COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Conference Standings
All times Central
‘Conf‘Overall
East Division‘W-L‘W-L
Ohio State‘1-0‘1-0
Rutgers‘1-0‘1-0
Maryland‘0-0‘1-0
Michigan State‘0-0‘1-0
Michigan‘0-0‘1-0
Penn State‘0-0‘1-0
Indiana‘0-1‘0-1
‘Conf‘Overall
West Division‘W-L‘W-L
Minnesota‘1-0‘1-0
Illinois‘0-0‘1-0
Iowa‘0-0‘1-0
Wisconsin‘0-0‘1-0
Purdue‘0-0‘0-1
Nebraska‘0-1‘0-1
Northwestern‘0-1‘0-1
Thursday, Aug. 31 game
Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10
Friday, Sept. 1 game
Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7
Saturday, Sept. 2 games
Michigan 30, East Carolina 3
Iowa 24, Utah State 14
Fresno State 39, Purdue 35
Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17
Ohio State 23, Indiana 3
Maryland 38, Towson 6
Illinois 30, Toledo 28
Penn State 38, West Virginia 15
Sunday, Sept. 3 game
Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7
Friday, Sept. 8 games
Indiana State at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9 games
Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.
Delaware at Penn State, 11 a.m.
Youngstown State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Colorado, 11 a.m.
Richmond at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.
UNLV at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Iowa State. 2:30 p.m.
UTEP at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.
