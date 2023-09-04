Big Ten Logo

Big Ten Conference Standings

All times Central

‘Conf‘Overall

East Division‘W-L‘W-L

Ohio State‘1-0‘1-0

Rutgers‘1-0‘1-0

Maryland‘0-0‘1-0

Michigan State‘0-0‘1-0

Michigan‘0-0‘1-0

Penn State‘0-0‘1-0

Indiana‘0-1‘0-1

‘Conf‘Overall

West Division‘W-L‘W-L

Minnesota‘1-0‘1-0

Illinois‘0-0‘1-0

Iowa‘0-0‘1-0

Wisconsin‘0-0‘1-0

Purdue‘0-0‘0-1

Nebraska‘0-1‘0-1

Northwestern‘0-1‘0-1

Thursday, Aug. 31 game

Minnesota 13, Nebraska 10

Friday, Sept. 1 game

Michigan State 31, Central Michigan 7

Saturday, Sept. 2 games

Michigan 30, East Carolina 3

Iowa 24, Utah State 14

Fresno State 39, Purdue 35

Wisconsin 38, Buffalo 17

Ohio State 23, Indiana 3

Maryland 38, Towson 6

Illinois 30, Toledo 28

Penn State 38, West Virginia 15

Sunday, Sept. 3 game

Rutgers 24, Northwestern 7

Friday, Sept. 8 games

Indiana State at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Kansas, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 9 games

Purdue at Virginia Tech, 11 a.m.

Delaware at Penn State, 11 a.m.

Youngstown State at Ohio State, 11 a.m.

Nebraska at Colorado, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m.

UNLV at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

Iowa at Iowa State. 2:30 p.m.

UTEP at Northwestern, 2:30 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Washington State, 6:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Temple at Rutgers, 6:30 p.m.

