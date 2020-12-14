COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
Conf Overall
Team W-L W-L
Indiana 5-0 5-0
Ohio State 4-0 4-0
Penn State 2-3 2-3
Rutgers 2-4 2-4
Maryland 1-2 1-2
Michigan 1-3 1-3
Michigan State 1-5 1-5
West Division
Conf Overall
Team W-L W-L
Northwestern 5-0 5-0
Iowa 5-2 5-2
Wisconsin 2-2 2-2
Purdue 2-2 2-2
Minnesota 2-3 2-3
Nebraska 2-4 2-4
Illinois 2-5 2-5
Friday, Nov. 27
Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12
Nebraska 37, Purdue 27
Penn State 23, Rutgers 7
Indiana 14, Wisconsin 6
Iowa 35, Illinois 21
Maryland at Michigan, Cancelled
Northwestern at Minnesota, Cancelled
Saturday. Dec. 12
Northwestern 28, Illinois 10
Minnesota 24, Nebraska 17
Rutgers 27, Maryland 24, OT
Iowa 28, Wisconsin 7
Penn State 39, Michigan State 24
Michigan at Ohio State, Canceled
Purdue at Indiana, Canceled
Friday, Dec. 18
Nebraska at Rutgers, 3 p.m.
Purdue at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Big Ten Championship: Ohio State vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m.
Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Michigan State at Maryland, 7:30 p.m.
