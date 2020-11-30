COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Big Ten Standings
All times Central
East Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Indiana;4-0;4-0
Ohio State;3-0;3-0
Maryland;1-1;1-1
Michigan;1-3;1-3
Michigan State;1-3;1-3
Rutgers;1-3;1-3
Penn State;0-3;0-3
West Division
;Conf;Overall
Team;W-L;W-L
Northwestern;4-0;4-0
Wisconsin;2-0;2-0
Purdue;2-1;2-1
Iowa;3-2;3-2
Illinois;2-3;2-3
Nebraska;1-3;1-3
Minnesota;1-3;1-3
Friday, Nov. 27
Iowa 26, Nebraska 20
Saturday, Nov. 28
Indiana 27, Maryland 11
Penn State 27, Michigan 17
Michigan State 29, Northwestern 20
Rutgers 37, Purdue 30
Ohio State at Illinois, cancelled
Minnesota at Wisconsin, cancelled
Saturday, Dec. 5
Ohio State at Michigan State, 11 a.m.
Nebraska at Purdue, 11 a.m.
Penn State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 2:30 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois, 2:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Minnesota, Cancelled
