New Rutgers NCAA college football head coach Greg Schiano, center, poses for a picture with Greg Brown, chairman of the Committee on Intercollegiate Athletics, left, Rutgers athletic director Pat Hobbs, second from left, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, second from right, and Rutgers president Robert Barchi, right, after an introductory news conference in Piscataway, N.J., Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.