On Dec. 4, Michigan State lost at home to Northwestern 70-63. At the time, the Spartans were 5-4 and seemed destined for an uncharacteristic mediocre campaign.
“Seemed destined” are the key words because any Big Ten fan is well aware Tom Izzo’s Spartans are never, ever to be dismissed, even when they appear down and out.
Since that loss to the Wildcats — a loss that doesn’t seem so bad now given Northwestern is 12-3 overall — Michigan State hasn’t tasted defeat.
A run of seven victories in a row was topped by perhaps the biggest of all Tuesday, a 69-65 win over No. 18 Wisconsin in Madison.
The Spartans (12-4, 4-1) showed typical grit in taking the victory. Down five with just over four minutes to go, Michigan State rallied inside the raucous Kohl Center, showing toughness in the face of a hostile crowd.
Given Izzo’s 28-year track record — he’s only had five sub. 600 seasons in a remarkable run of success in East Lansing — the Spartans’ rise is absolutely no surprise to anyone.
How are the Spartans doing it? Izzo offered several reasons.
“We’ve been winning more games defensively. I didn’t think we were as good defensively (against Wisconsin) as we’ve been, but we were good enough,” Izzo said.
Indeed, Michigan State has only given up 60.4 points in Big Ten games so far.
The return of 6-foot-7 forward Malik Hall from an injured foot has undoubtedly helped. Without Hall, the Spartans were 5-3. Hall has averaged 11.4 points since his return on Dec. 30, and Michigan State is 4-0 since.
Hall is one part of an experienced trio of Spartans who have played together for a long time. Guard A.J. Hoggard, forward Joey Hauser and Hall have been mainstays since the 2020-21 season.
“Experience matters especially in this day and age. What I’ve got a little bit different than some is that my guys have played together. In the huddles, they have a good feel for one another,” Izzo noted.
Izzo acknowledged Michigan State is on the right side of the injury quotient, even if the Spartans were not to start the season. Wisconsin was missing leading scorer Tyler Wahl in the contest, but no one felt sorry for the Spartans when Hall was out. Capitalizing when a team is healthy is just the way of the world.
“This league is incredible. One through 14, I think it’s going to be tough sledding all the time. Injuries are going to play a part. We lost a couple of guys, and it hurt us. (Wahl) is a big loss for Wisconsin right now, and hopefully he’ll get back,” Izzo noted.
Izzo lamented the effect of the transfer portal, claiming player movement cuts down on depth which means the effect of injuries is greater than it used to be.
“None of us have the depth that we would’ve had a couple of years ago because of the insanity in college basketball. Everybody it hurts a little bit,” Izzo said.
Michigan State’s momentum will certainly be tested by its upcoming schedule. The Spartans play at Illinois on Friday and then have a short turnaround before they host No. 3 Purdue on Monday. Rutgers and a road trip to Indiana come after that.
OFFICIAL IRRITATION
Patience inside the coaching box has never been long for officials, but it seems nerves are more frayed than ever near the start of Big Ten play.
In two games, criticism of officials took center stage. Last Thursday at Iowa, Indiana coach Mike Woodson was incensed with the way the final minute of Indiana’s 91-89 loss at Iowa was handled.
A confrontation between the two benches led to Iowa coach Fran McCaffery crossing the center-line in a threatening manner. That set off Woodson, who went on a profane tirade about it in his postgame press conference. The Indiana coach has since spoken with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren on the contretemps.
“I made it clear when you let coaches cross the line like that, you open up a can of worms for something bad to happen. Not only did he do it once, he did it twice. It’s unacceptable, and I made that very clear to the commissioner. I would never go into another coach’s space. The coach part of it, that can never happen again,” Woodson said on his Monday radio show.
Also at issue was a technical foul assessed but rescinded without explanation. The Big Ten has not cleared up the issue publicly.
On Sunday, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry was hot under the collar after a 76-63 loss to Purdue at Philadelphia’s Palestra.
“(If) we want to be the best league in the country, then we need our officials to be the best in the country,” Shrewsberry said after the game.
“I’ve gotten two technical fouls now (in Big Ten games in the past two years). I’m not out there — like I’m not cussing anybody out. I’m not saying anything. But I get frustrated, man. I get frustrated. Don’t call the game one way and then call the game a different way in the second half. Call a foul if you see a foul.”
Shrewberry was also annoyed one of the officials called him by the wrong name in a previous game against Michigan.
STAT ATTACK
The Big Ten finished its nonconference schedule with a 115-37 record (.757 winning percentage), second-best in the nation behind the Big 12, which was 110-19 (.840).
Four Big Ten teams are in the national top 20 in points per possession, the statistic that measures efficiency. Ohio State (second, 1.142), Purdue (sixth, 1.131), Iowa (17th, 1.107) and Indiana (19th, 1.102) are among the elite.
On the flip side, three Big Ten teams are national top 20 in defensive points per possession. Rutgers (third, 0.816), Northwestern (sixth, 0.841) and Illinois (14th, 0.870) are the best Big Ten stoppers.
