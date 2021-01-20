MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 7-1 12-1

Iowa 6-1 12-2

Wisconsin 6-2 12-3

Illinois 6-3 10-5

Purdue 6-3 11-5

Ohio State 5-4 11-4

Minnesota 4-4 11-4

Indiana 3-4 8-6

Michigan State 2-4 8-4

Rutgers 3-5 7-5

Northwestern 3-6 6-7

Maryland 2-6 8-7

Penn State 0-5 3-6

Nebraska 0-5 4-8

Saturday, Jan. 8

Ohio State 79, Rutgers 68

Michigan State at Penn State, postponed

Sunday, Jan. 9

Iowa 86, Minnesota 71

Indiana 84, Nebraska 76

Maryland 66, Illinois 63

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Michigan 77, Wisconsin 54

Rutgers at Penn State, postponed

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Ohio State 81, Northwestern 71

Illinois at Nebraska, postponed

Thursday, Jan. 14

Purdue 81, Indiana 69

Michigan State at Iowa, postponed

Friday, Jan. 15

Maryland 100, Wingate 58

Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54

Saturday, Jan. 16

Ohio State 87, Illinois 81

Minnesota 75, Michigan 57

Nebraska at Maryland, postponed

Sunday, Jan. 17

Iowa 96,Northwestern 73

Purdue 80, Penn State 72

Indiana at Michigan State, postponed

Tuesday, Jan. 19

Purdue 67, Ohio State 65

Michigan 87, Maryland 63

Illinois 79, Penn State 65

Wednesday, Jan. 20

Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52

Minnesota at Nebraska, postponed

Thursday, Jan. 21

Rutgers at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 22

Michigan at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 23

Maryland at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Ohio State at Wisconsin, 3 p.m.

Northwestern at Penn State, 6 p.m.

