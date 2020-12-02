MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference All times Central

Conf. Overall

Illinois 0-0 3-0

Maryland 0-0 3-0

Minnesota 0-0 3-0

Rutgers 0-0 3-0

Michigan 0-0 3-0

Michigan State 0-0 3-0

Ohio State 0-0 3-0

Wisconsin 0-0 3-0

Iowa 0-0 2-0

Penn State 0-0 2-0

Northwestern 0-0 1-0

Indiana 0-0 3-1

Nebraska 0-0 3-1

Purdue 0-0 2-1

Friday, Nov. 27

Illinois 77, Ohio 75

Maryland 82, Navy 52

Iowa 103, Southern University 76

Rutgers 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Wisconsin 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58

Saturday, Nov. 28

Nebraska 79, North Dakota State 57

Penn State 86, VMI 65

Michigan State 80, Notre Dame 70

Minnesota 88, Loyola Marymount 73

Sunday, Nov. 29

Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61

Ohio State 74, Massachusetts-Lowell 64

Michigan 81, Oakland 71

Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

Monday, Nov. 30

Indiana 79, Providence 58

Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Texas 66, Indiana 44

Purdue 93, Oakland 50

Wisconsin 82, Wisconsin-Green Bay 42

Michigan State 75, Duke 69

Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69

Towson at Maryland, Cancelled

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Indiana 79, Stanford 63

Ohio State 77, Morehead State 44

Penn State 72, VCU 69

Michigan 84, Ball State 65

Northwestern 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49

Illinois vs. Baylor, LATE

Thursday, Dec. 3

Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

