MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference All times Central
Conf. Overall
Illinois 0-0 3-0
Maryland 0-0 3-0
Minnesota 0-0 3-0
Rutgers 0-0 3-0
Michigan 0-0 3-0
Michigan State 0-0 3-0
Ohio State 0-0 3-0
Wisconsin 0-0 3-0
Iowa 0-0 2-0
Penn State 0-0 2-0
Northwestern 0-0 1-0
Indiana 0-0 3-1
Nebraska 0-0 3-1
Purdue 0-0 2-1
Friday, Nov. 27
Illinois 77, Ohio 75
Maryland 82, Navy 52
Iowa 103, Southern University 76
Rutgers 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Wisconsin 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
Saturday, Nov. 28
Nebraska 79, North Dakota State 57
Penn State 86, VMI 65
Michigan State 80, Notre Dame 70
Minnesota 88, Loyola Marymount 73
Sunday, Nov. 29
Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary’s 61
Ohio State 74, Massachusetts-Lowell 64
Michigan 81, Oakland 71
Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56
Monday, Nov. 30
Indiana 79, Providence 58
Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Texas 66, Indiana 44
Purdue 93, Oakland 50
Wisconsin 82, Wisconsin-Green Bay 42
Michigan State 75, Duke 69
Nebraska 76, South Dakota 69
Towson at Maryland, Cancelled
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Indiana 79, Stanford 63
Ohio State 77, Morehead State 44
Penn State 72, VCU 69
Michigan 84, Ball State 65
Northwestern 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 49
Illinois vs. Baylor, LATE
Thursday, Dec. 3
Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.
