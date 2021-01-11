MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan 5-0 10-0

Iowa 5-1 11-2

Wisconsin 4-1 10-2

Illinois 5-2 9-4

Northwestern 3-3 6-4

Purdue 3-3 8-5

Ohio State 3-3 9-3

Indiana 2-3 7-5

Rutgers 3-4 7-4

Minnesota 3-4 10-4

Michigan State 2-4 8-4

Maryland 2-4 5-5

Penn State 0-3 3-4

Nebraska 0-5 4-6

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53

Maryland 84, LaSalle 71

Iowa 78, Purdue 55

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Ohio State 80, Rutgers 68

Illinois 98, Penn State 81

Northwestern 74, Indiana 67

Friday, Dec. 25

Wisconsin 85, Michigan State 76

Purdue 73, Maryland 70

Michigan 80, Nebraska 69

Minnesota 102, Iowa 95, OT

Saturday, Dec. 26

Northwestern 71, Ohio State 70

Illinois 69, Indiana 60

Monday, Dec. 28

Maryland 70, Wisconsin 64

Minnesota 81, Michigan State 56

Tuesday, Dec. 29

Rutgers 81, Purdue 76

Iowa 87, Northwestern 72

Wednesday, Dec. 30

Ohio State 90, Nebraska 54

Indiana 79, Penn State 78

Thursday, Dec. 31

Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59

Michigan 84, Maryland 73

Saturday, Jan. 2

Iowa 77, Rutgers 75

Illinois 66, Purdue 58

Michigan State 84, Nebraska 77

Sunday, Jan. 3

Minnesota 77, Ohio State 60

Michigan 85, Northwestern 66

Wisconsin at Penn State, Postponed

Monday, Jan. 4

Indiana 63, Maryland 55

Tuesday, Jan. 5

Michigan State 68, Rutgers 45

Nebraska at Purdue, postponed

Wednesday, Jan. 6

Michigan 82, Minnesota 57

Penn State at Ohio State, postponed

Thursday, Jan. 7

Iowa 89, Maryland 67

Wisconsin 80, Indiana 73

Illinois 81, Northwestern 56

Friday, Jan. 7

Purdue 55, Michigan State 54

Saturday, Jan. 8

Ohio State 79, Rutgers 68

Michigan State at Penn State, postponed

Sunday, Jan. 9

Iowa 86, Minnesota 71

Indiana 84, Nebraska 76

Maryland 66, Illinois 63

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Rutgers at Penn State, postponed

Wednesday, Jan. 13

Northwestern at Ohio State, 6 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska, postponed

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you