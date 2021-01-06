MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 5-0 10-0
Illinois 4-1 8-3
Wisconsin 3-1 9-2
Iowa 3-1 9-2
Northwestern 3-2 6-3
Rutgers 3-3 7-3
Minnesota 3-3 10-3
Michigan State 2-3 8-3
Purdue 2-3 7-5
Ohio State 2-3 8-3
Indiana 1-2 6-4
Maryland 1-3 6-4
Penn State 0-3 3-4
Nebraska 0-4 4-5
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53
Maryland 84, LaSalle 71
Iowa 78, Purdue 55
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Ohio State 80, Rutgers 68
Illinois 98, Penn State 81
Northwestern 74, Indiana 67
Friday, Dec. 25
Wisconsin 85, Michigan State 76
Purdue 73, Maryland 70
Michigan 80, Nebraska 69
Minnesota 102, Iowa 95, OT
Saturday, Dec. 26
Northwestern 71, Ohio State 70
Illinois 69, Indiana 60
Monday, Dec. 28
Maryland 70, Wisconsin 64
Minnesota 81, Michigan State 56
Tuesday, Dec. 29
Rutgers 81, Purdue 76
Iowa 87, Northwestern 72
Wednesday, Dec. 30
Ohio State 90, Nebraska 54
Indiana 79, Penn State 78
Thursday, Dec. 31
Wisconsin 71, Minnesota 59
Michigan 84, Maryland 73
Saturday, Jan. 2
Iowa 77, Rutgers 75
Illinois 66, Purdue 58
Michigan State 84, Nebraska 77
Sunday, Jan. 3
Minnesota 77, Ohio State 60
Michigan 85, Northwestern 66
Wisconsin at Penn State, Postponed
Monday, Jan. 4
Indiana 63, Maryland 55
Tuesday, Jan. 5
Michigan State 68, Rutgers 45
Nebraska at Purdue, postponed
Wednesday, Jan. 6
Michigan 82, Minnesota 57
Penn State at Ohio State, postponed
Thursday, Jan. 7
Iowa at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 7
Purdue at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Ohio State at Rutgers, 11 a.m.
Michigan State at Penn State, postponed
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.