MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 6-1 11-1
Iowa 6-1 12-2
Wisconsin 5-2 11-3
Illinois 5-3 9-5
Ohio State 5-3 11-3
Purdue 5-3 10-5
Minnesota 4-4 11-4
Indiana 3-4 8-6
Northwestern 3-5 6-6
Rutgers 3-5 7-5
Michigan State 2-4 8-4
Maryland 2-5 8-6
Penn State 0-4 3-5
Nebraska 0-5 4-8
Saturday, Jan. 8
Ohio State 79, Rutgers 68
Michigan State at Penn State, postponed
Sunday, Jan. 9
Iowa 86, Minnesota 71
Indiana 84, Nebraska 76
Maryland 66, Illinois 63
Tuesday, Jan. 12
Michigan 77, Wisconsin 54
Rutgers at Penn State, postponed
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Ohio State 81, Northwestern 71
Illinois at Nebraska, postponed
Thursday, Jan. 14
Purdue 81, Indiana 69
Michigan State at Iowa, postponed
Friday, Jan. 15
Maryland 100, Wingate 58
Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54
Saturday, Jan. 16
Ohio State 87, Illinois 81
Minnesota 75, Michigan 57
Nebraska at Maryland, postponed
Sunday, Jan. 17
Iowa 96,Northwestern 73
Purdue 80, Penn State 72
Indiana at Michigan State, postponed
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Purdue at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Illinois, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Minnesota at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Northwestern at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
