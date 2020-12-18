MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 1-0 6-0
Rutgers 1-0 5-0
Illinois 1-0 5-2
Purdue 1-0 4-2
Iowa 0-0 6-0
Michigan State 0-0 6-0
Wisconsin 0-0 5-0
Penn State 0-0 3-1
Northwestern 0-0 3-1
Indiana 0-0 4-2
Nebraska 0-0 3-3
Minnesota 0-1 5-1
Ohio State 0-1 5-1
Maryland 0-1 4-2
Monday, Dec. 14
Rutgers 74, Maryland 60
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Illinois 92, Minnesota 65
Wisconsin 77, Loyola (Chicago) 63
Northwestern 100, Quincy 48
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Purdue 67, Ohio State 60
Saturday, Dec. 19
Butler vs. Indiana, 10:30 a.m.
Iowa at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Illinois at Rutgers, noon
Michigan State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Saint Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
LaSalle at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Rutgers at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.
