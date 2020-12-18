COVINGTON, Ind. - Naomi Evelyn (Barr) Ritenour Dewlen, 98, of Covington passed away at 8:20 a.m. EST Thursday, December 17, 2020 at The Waters of Covington. Naomi was born on a farm near Newport, Indiana to the late Eddie Ellsworth and Ruth Underwood Barr. She was the youngest of five siblin…