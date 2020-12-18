MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Conf. Overall

Michigan 1-0 6-0

Rutgers 1-0 5-0

Illinois 1-0 5-2

Purdue 1-0 4-2

Iowa 0-0 6-0

Michigan State 0-0 6-0

Wisconsin 0-0 5-0

Penn State 0-0 3-1

Northwestern 0-0 3-1

Indiana 0-0 4-2

Nebraska 0-0 3-3

Minnesota 0-1 5-1

Ohio State 0-1 5-1

Maryland 0-1 4-2

Monday, Dec. 14

Rutgers 74, Maryland 60

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Illinois 92, Minnesota 65

Wisconsin 77, Loyola (Chicago) 63

Northwestern 100, Quincy 48

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Purdue 67, Ohio State 60

Saturday, Dec. 19

Butler vs. Indiana, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Illinois at Rutgers, noon

Michigan State at Northwestern, 6 p.m.

Saint Louis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Nebraska at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

LaSalle at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Rutgers at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

Illinois at Penn State, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Indiana, 7:30 p.m.

