MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf. ;Overall
Illinois; 0-0; 0-0
Indiana; 0-0; 0-0
Iowa; 0-0; 0-0
Maryland; 0-0; 0-0
Michigan; 0-0; 0-0
Michigan State; 0-0; 0-0
Minnesota; 0-0; 0-0
Nebraska; 0-0; 0-0
Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0
Ohio State; 0-0; 0-0
Penn State; 0-0; 0-0
Purdue; 0-0; 0-0
Rutgers; 0-0; 0-0
Wisconsin; 0-0; 0-0
Wednesday, Nov. 25
McNeese State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
Drexel at Penn State, noon
North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Old Dominion at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Illinois State at Ohio State, 1 p.m.
North Carolina Central at Iowa, 3 p.m.
Bowling Green at Michigan, 3 p.m.
Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m.
Liberty vs. Purdue, 5 p.m.
Green Bay at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 26
Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m.
Nevada at Nebraska, 1 p.m.
Purdue vs. Clemson or Mississippi State
Friday, Nov. 27
Ohio at Illinois, noon
Navy at Maryland, 2 p.m.
Southern University at Iowa, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 6 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 28
North Dakota State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
VMI at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indiana at Providence, 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.