Big Ten Logo

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

;Conf. ;Overall

Illinois; 0-0; 0-0

Indiana; 0-0; 0-0

Iowa; 0-0; 0-0

Maryland; 0-0; 0-0

Michigan; 0-0; 0-0

Michigan State; 0-0; 0-0

Minnesota; 0-0; 0-0

Nebraska; 0-0; 0-0

Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0

Ohio State; 0-0; 0-0

Penn State; 0-0; 0-0

Purdue; 0-0; 0-0

Rutgers; 0-0; 0-0

Wisconsin; 0-0; 0-0

Wednesday, Nov. 25

McNeese State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

Drexel at Penn State, noon

North Carolina A&T at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Old Dominion at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Illinois State at Ohio State, 1 p.m.

North Carolina Central at Iowa, 3 p.m.

Bowling Green at Michigan, 3 p.m.

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, 5 p.m.

Liberty vs. Purdue, 5 p.m.

Green Bay at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 26

Chicago State at Illinois, 11 a.m.

Nevada at Nebraska, 1 p.m.

Purdue vs. Clemson or Mississippi State

Friday, Nov. 27

Ohio at Illinois, noon

Navy at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Southern University at Iowa, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 28

North Dakota State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

VMI at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

Indiana at Providence, 1:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you