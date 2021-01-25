MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan 7-1 12-1
Iowa 6-2 12-3
Wisconsin 6-3 12-4
Illinois 6-3 10-5
Purdue 6-3 11-5
Ohio State 6-4 12-4
Minnesota 4-5 11-5
Indiana 4-5 9-7
Michigan State 2-4 8-4
Rutgers 4-6 8-6
Maryland 3-6 9-7
Northwestern 3-7 6-8
Penn State 2-5 5-6
Nebraska 0-5 4-8
Wednesday, Jan. 13
Ohio State 81, Northwestern 71
Illinois at Nebraska, postponed
Thursday, Jan. 14
Purdue 81, Indiana 69
Michigan State at Iowa, postponed
Friday, Jan. 15
Maryland 100, Wingate 58
Wisconsin 60, Rutgers 54
Saturday, Jan. 16
Ohio State 87, Illinois 81
Minnesota 75, Michigan 57
Nebraska at Maryland, postponed
Sunday, Jan. 17
Iowa 96,Northwestern 73
Purdue 80, Penn State 72
Indiana at Michigan State, postponed
Tuesday, Jan. 19
Purdue 67, Ohio State 65
Michigan 87, Maryland 63
Illinois 79, Penn State 65
Wednesday, Jan. 20
Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52
Minnesota at Nebraska, postponed
Thursday, Jan. 21
Penn State 75, Rutgers 67
Indiana 81, Iowa 69
Friday, Jan. 22
Michigan 70, Purdue 53
Saturday, Jan. 23
Maryland 63, Minnesota 49
Ohio State 74, Wisconsin 62.
Penn State 81, Northwestern 78
Sunday, Jan. 24
Rutgers 74, Indiana70
