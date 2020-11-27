MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

;Conf. ;Overall

Illinois; 0-0; 3-0

Maryland; 0-0; 2-0

Indiana; 0-0; 1-0

Iowa; 0-0; 1-0

Michigan; 0-0; 1-0

Michigan State; 0-0; 1-0

Minnesota; 0-0; 1-0

Ohio State; 0-0; 1-0

Rutgers; 0-0; 1-0

Wisconsin; 0-0; 1-0

Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0

Penn State; 0-0; 0-0

Purdue; 0-0; 1-1

Nebraska; 0-0; 0-1

Wednesday, Nov. 25

Nebraska 102, McNeese State 55

Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60

Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67

Ohio State 94, Illinois State 67

Iowa 97, North Carolina Central 67

Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82

Michigan State 83, Eastern Michigan 67

Purdue 77. Liberty 64

Minnesota 99, Green Bay 69

Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63

Indiana 89, Tennessee Tech 59

Wisconsin 77, Eastern Illinois 67

Drexel at Penn State, postponed

Thursday, Nov. 26

Illinois 97, Chicago State 38

Nevada 69, Nebraska 66

Clemson 81, Purdue 70

Friday, Nov. 27

Illinois 77, Ohio 75

Maryland 82, Navy 52

Iowa 103, Southern University 76

Rutgers 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, LATE

Saturday, Nov. 28

North Dakota State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.

VMI at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29

Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 1 p.m.

Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, 3 p.m.

Oakland at Michigan, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 30

Indiana at Providence, 1:30 p.m.

