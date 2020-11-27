MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf. ;Overall
Illinois; 0-0; 3-0
Maryland; 0-0; 2-0
Indiana; 0-0; 1-0
Iowa; 0-0; 1-0
Michigan; 0-0; 1-0
Michigan State; 0-0; 1-0
Minnesota; 0-0; 1-0
Ohio State; 0-0; 1-0
Rutgers; 0-0; 1-0
Wisconsin; 0-0; 1-0
Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0
Penn State; 0-0; 0-0
Purdue; 0-0; 1-1
Nebraska; 0-0; 0-1
Wednesday, Nov. 25
Nebraska 102, McNeese State 55
Illinois 122, North Carolina A&T 60
Maryland 85, Old Dominion 67
Ohio State 94, Illinois State 67
Iowa 97, North Carolina Central 67
Michigan 96, Bowling Green 82
Michigan State 83, Eastern Michigan 67
Purdue 77. Liberty 64
Minnesota 99, Green Bay 69
Rutgers 86, Sacred Heart 63
Indiana 89, Tennessee Tech 59
Wisconsin 77, Eastern Illinois 67
Drexel at Penn State, postponed
Thursday, Nov. 26
Illinois 97, Chicago State 38
Nevada 69, Nebraska 66
Clemson 81, Purdue 70
Friday, Nov. 27
Illinois 77, Ohio 75
Maryland 82, Navy 52
Iowa 103, Southern University 76
Rutgers 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Wisconsin, LATE
Saturday, Nov. 28
North Dakota State at Nebraska, 11 a.m.
VMI at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Notre Dame at Michigan State, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 29
Mount St. Mary's at Maryland, 1 p.m.
Massachusetts-Lowell at Ohio State, 3 p.m.
Oakland at Michigan, 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 30
Indiana at Providence, 1:30 p.m.
