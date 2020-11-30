MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf. ;Overall
Illinois; 0-0; 3-0
Maryland; 0-0; 3-0
Minnesota; 0-0; 3-0
Rutgers; 0-0; 3-0
Indiana; 0-0; 2-0
Iowa; 0-0; 2-0
Michigan; 0-0; 2-0
Michigan State; 0-0; 2-0
Ohio State; 0-0; 2-0
Wisconsin; 0-0; 2-0
Penn State; 0-0; 1-0
Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0
Purdue; 0-0; 1-1
Nebraska; 0-0; 2-1
Friday, Nov. 27
Illinois 77, Ohio 75
Maryland 82, Navy 52
Iowa 103, Southern University 76
Rutgers 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
Wisconsin 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58
Saturday, Nov. 28
Nebraska 79, North Dakota State 57
Penn State 86, VMI 65
Michigan State 80, Notre Dame 70
Minnesota 88, Loyola Marymount 73
Sunday, Nov. 29
Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary's 61
Ohio State 74, Massachusetts-Lowell 64
Michigan 81, Oakland 71
Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56
Monday, Nov. 30
Indiana 79, Providence 58
Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64
Tuesday, Dec. 1
Texas vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m.
Oakland at Purdue, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.
Michigan State at Duke, 6:30 p.m.
South Dakota at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
Towson at Maryland, Cancelled
Wednesday, Dec. 2
Morehead State at Ohio State, 4 p.m.
VCU at Penn State, 4 p.m.
Ball State at Michigan, 6 p.m.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 8 p.m.
Illinois vs. Baylor, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 3
Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.
