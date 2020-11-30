MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

;Conf. ;Overall

Illinois; 0-0; 3-0

Maryland; 0-0; 3-0

Minnesota; 0-0; 3-0

Rutgers; 0-0; 3-0

Indiana; 0-0; 2-0

Iowa; 0-0; 2-0

Michigan; 0-0; 2-0

Michigan State; 0-0; 2-0

Ohio State; 0-0; 2-0

Wisconsin; 0-0; 2-0

Penn State; 0-0; 1-0

Northwestern; 0-0; 0-0

Purdue; 0-0; 1-1

Nebraska; 0-0; 2-1

Friday, Nov. 27

Illinois 77, Ohio 75

Maryland 82, Navy 52

Iowa 103, Southern University 76

Rutgers 96, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

Wisconsin 92, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 58

Saturday, Nov. 28

Nebraska 79, North Dakota State 57

Penn State 86, VMI 65

Michigan State 80, Notre Dame 70

Minnesota 88, Loyola Marymount 73

Sunday, Nov. 29

Maryland 79, Mount St. Mary's 61

Ohio State 74, Massachusetts-Lowell 64

Michigan 81, Oakland 71

Rutgers 70, Hofstra 56

Monday, Nov. 30

Indiana 79, Providence 58

Minnesota 67, Loyola Marymount 64

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Texas vs. Indiana, 12:30 p.m.

Oakland at Purdue, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin-Green Bay at Wisconsin, 4 p.m.

Michigan State at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

South Dakota at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

Towson at Maryland, Cancelled

Wednesday, Dec. 2

Morehead State at Ohio State, 4 p.m.

VCU at Penn State, 4 p.m.

Ball State at Michigan, 6 p.m.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Northwestern, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Baylor, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 3

Western Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.

