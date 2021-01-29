MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

;Conf.;Overall

Michigan;8-1;13-1

Wisconsin;7-3;13-4

Illinois;7-3;11-5

Iowa;6-3;12-4

Ohio State;7-4;13-4

Purdue;6-4;11-6

Rutgers;5-6;9-6

Minnesota;4-5;11-5

Indiana;4-5;9-7

Maryland;3-7;9-8

Northwestern;3-7;6-8

Michigan State;2-5;8-5

Penn State;2-6;5-7

Nebraska;0-5;4-8

Sunday, Jan. 24

Rutgers 74, Indiana 70

Wednesday, Jan. 27

Ohio State 83, Penn State 79

Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55

Thursday, Jan. 28

Rutgers 67, Michigan State 37

Friday, Jan. 29

Illinois 80, Iowa 75

Saturday, Jan. 30

Wisconsin at Penn State, 2 p.m.

Minnesota at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Michigan, ppd.

Sunday, Jan. 31

Michigan State at Ohio State, noon

Rutgers at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 2

Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Penn State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 3

Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Northwestern, ppd

Thursday, Feb. 4

Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 5

Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.

Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.

