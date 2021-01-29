MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
;Conf.;Overall
Michigan;8-1;13-1
Wisconsin;7-3;13-4
Illinois;7-3;11-5
Iowa;6-3;12-4
Ohio State;7-4;13-4
Purdue;6-4;11-6
Rutgers;5-6;9-6
Minnesota;4-5;11-5
Indiana;4-5;9-7
Maryland;3-7;9-8
Northwestern;3-7;6-8
Michigan State;2-5;8-5
Penn State;2-6;5-7
Nebraska;0-5;4-8
Sunday, Jan. 24
Rutgers 74, Indiana 70
Wednesday, Jan. 27
Ohio State 83, Penn State 79
Wisconsin 61, Maryland 55
Thursday, Jan. 28
Rutgers 67, Michigan State 37
Friday, Jan. 29
Illinois 80, Iowa 75
Saturday, Jan. 30
Wisconsin at Penn State, 2 p.m.
Minnesota at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana at Michigan, ppd.
Sunday, Jan. 31
Michigan State at Ohio State, noon
Rutgers at Northwestern, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
Michigan State at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Penn State at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.
Purdue at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Illinois at Indiana, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
Nebraska at Michigan State, 6 p.m.
Michigan at Northwestern, ppd
Thursday, Feb. 4
Ohio State at Iowa, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 5
Maryland at Penn State, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Wisconsin at Illinois, 1:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Purdue, 3:30 p.m.
Michigan State at Michigan, ppd.
