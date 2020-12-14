MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Rutgers 1-0 5-0
Iowa 0-0 6-0
Michigan 0-0 6-0
Michigan State 0-0 6-0
Minnesota 0-0 5-0
Ohio State 0-0 5-0
Wisconsin 0-0 4-0
Maryland 1-0 3-2
Penn State 0-0 3-1
Northwestern 0-0 2-1
Illinois 0-0 4-2
Indiana 0-0 4-2
Purdue 0-0 3-2
Nebraska 0-0 3-3
Thursday, Dec. 10
Minnesota 90, UM-Kansas City 61.
Friday, Dec. 11
Creighton 98, Nebraska 74
Iowa 105, Iowa State 77
Saturday, Dec. 12
Purdue 80, Indiana State 68
Missouri 81, Illinois 78
Sunday, Dec. 13
Michigan State 109, Oakland 91
Indiana 87, North Alabama 52
Iowa 106, Northern Illinois 53
Michigan 62, Penn State 58
Ohio State 67, Cleveland State 61
SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern, cancelled
Monday, Dec. 14
Rutgers 74, Maryland 60
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m.
Loyola (Chicago) at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
Ohio State at Purdue, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19
Butler vs. Indiana, 10:30 a.m.
Iowa at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.
Louisville at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.
Purdue vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.
Ohio State vs. North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
