Conf. Overall

Rutgers 1-0 5-0

Iowa 0-0 6-0

Michigan 0-0 6-0

Michigan State 0-0 6-0

Minnesota 0-0 5-0

Ohio State 0-0 5-0

Wisconsin 0-0 4-0

Maryland 1-0 3-2

Penn State 0-0 3-1

Northwestern 0-0 2-1

Illinois 0-0 4-2

Indiana 0-0 4-2

Purdue 0-0 3-2

Nebraska 0-0 3-3

Thursday, Dec. 10

Minnesota 90, UM-Kansas City 61.

Friday, Dec. 11

Creighton 98, Nebraska 74

Iowa 105, Iowa State 77

Saturday, Dec. 12

Purdue 80, Indiana State 68

Missouri 81, Illinois 78

Sunday, Dec. 13

Michigan State 109, Oakland 91

Indiana 87, North Alabama 52

Iowa 106, Northern Illinois 53

Michigan 62, Penn State 58

Ohio State 67, Cleveland State 61

SIU Edwardsville at Northwestern, cancelled

Monday, Dec. 14

Rutgers 74, Maryland 60

Tuesday, Dec. 15

Minnesota at Illinois, 6 p.m.

Loyola (Chicago) at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 16

Ohio State at Purdue, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19

Butler vs. Indiana, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Gonzaga, 11 a.m.

Louisville at Wisconsin, 11 a.m.

Purdue vs. Notre Dame, 1:30 p.m.

Ohio State vs. North Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

